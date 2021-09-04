THQ Nordic units date and time to an tournament that may deliver again “mythical sagas”

The previous Nordic Video games GmbH turns 10 and celebrates it at a birthday celebration hosted by way of Geoff Keighley.

THQ Nordic has showed this afternoon a brand new tournament to give information for this September, seventeenth beginning at 9:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) / 2:00 p.m. (CDMX time) which, they element, guarantees the go back of mythical franchises.

The ‘exhibit’ will probably be hosted by way of a normal of those proclaims, the Canadian communicator and presenter of The Recreation Awards Geoff Keighley, and will characteristic the announcement of six new video video games. “Witness the go back of mythical franchises and liked recreation sequels. We are hoping you are prepared!”

Likewise, THQ Nordic promises novelties in video games introduced in earlier appointments: the motion and science fiction RPG ELEX II and the RPG and technique journey set in Historical Rome of Expeditions: Rome, each recently undated. In the end, within the run-up to the exhibit there will probably be information about HandyGames releases.

ELEX II.

Not more knowledge has been introduced about what we can see in this September 17. Alternatively, some portals are already speculating at the go back of TimeSplitter. The primary-person shooter saga has been within the swimming pools for moderately a while since THQ Nordic purchased the IP in 2018 and signed one in every of its creators.

Recall that THQ Nordic is without doubt one of the many subsidiary corporations of the Embracer Workforce, homeowners of, amongst others, Koch Media and Gearbox Publishing.

This THQ Nordic Show off provides much more informational job to a month of September that nowadays showed the birthday celebration of a PlayStation Show off, whilst the day prior to this a brand new Xbox tournament was once introduced at TGS 2021.

