Threat looming over Mamata Banerjee’s chair? TMC delegation to fulfill Election Fee referring to by-elections

Kolkata: Mamta Banerjee needed to face defeat from Nandigram within the West Bengal meeting elections. Even though within the intervening time Mamta Banerjee is the Leader Minister of Bengal, however inside of 6 months i.e. ahead of November 5, she should be elected. If this doesn't occur then Mamata Banerjee will have to lose her chair. In any such scenario, a delegation of TMC leaders goes to fulfill the Election Fee in regards to the call for of conserving the by-election.

The delegation of TMC leaders will come with MPs Saugata Roy, Sukhendu Shekhar, Jauhar Sarkar, Sajda Ahmed, and Mahua Moitra. Allow us to let you know that this delegation will apprise the Election Fee in regards to the perspectives sought at the meeting elections. And on Thursday afternoon at 3.30 pm, the TMC delegation is making plans to carry a press convention within the night after assembly the officers of the Election Fee.

Allow us to let you know that on 23 August itself, Mamta Banerjee had stated that the instances of corona an infection are managed within the state and the dates for the by-elections must be introduced on the earliest. Please inform that during Nandigram, BJP candidate Shubhendu Adhikari defeated Mamta Banerjee. Even though at the present Mamta Banerjee is the Leader Minister of the state, she should win from any meeting inside of 6 months as in keeping with the principles. Best then can she proceed at the put up of Leader Minister or else she should relinquish her chair.