Threat of new strain corona spreading in Rajasthan, hundreds of tourists from UK arrived in the state in 7 days, difficult to find

Corona Virus New Strain: The new Corona Virus New Strain which has surfaced in Britain has put the Rajasthan government in trouble as over 800 British tourists have entered 28 districts of the state in the last one week. It is not easy to track them. Health officials said that the highest number of 333 British came to Jaipur. It is followed by Jodhpur (73), Ajmer (70), Alwar (48), Udaipur (43), Kota (39), Jhunjhunu (24), Ganganagar (38), Rajsamand (35) and many others. Also Read – Corona Virus in India: Less than 23 thousand cases of corona in 24 hours in the country, 251 people died

Rajasthan has been the victim of tourists with the virus. The first Kovid case in Rajasthan was of an Italian tourist who visited India when his country was in the grip of an epidemic. This first case was reported on March 2, when a 69-year-old Italian tourist who was part of a group of 23 tourists turned out to be Corona positive during the investigation. Also Read – Video: Rajasthan CM Gehlot said – BJP does not give tickets to a single Muslim, but …

Narottam Sharma, Chief Medical Health Officer, Jaipur said, “The work of screening and sampling these British tourists has started. We are monitoring all those who have come from Britain. In three-four days, we will reach every single tourist from Britain who has entered the pink city of Jaipur. ” Additional Director (Health) Raviprakash Sharma said that he has sent the details to the district collectors and directed them to ensure isolation and testing of tourists. He said that the department is fully alert and active and there is no need to panic. Also Read – Former Himachal Pradesh CM and his entire family vulnerable to Corona, Secretary and security officer also infected

All CMHOs have been instructed to form rapid response teams and track and survey British tourists. The official said that the purpose of this idea is to quarantine them as soon as possible. In 10 months, the number of Kovid cases in the state has reached 3,03,732. As of Friday, the death toll from Corona was 2,657. There are 11,700 active cases in the state while the number of cured patients is 2,89,375.