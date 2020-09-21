Threatened Deputy Chairman, Mike broke, is this the standard of Parliament: Venkaiah Naidu

new Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday condemned the uproar in Rajya Sabha and said that it was the worst day for Rajya Sabha. Deputy Chairman Harivansh was threatened. He said, “It has hurt me a lot, because what happened in the House yesterday is unfortunate, unacceptable and condemnable.” Also Read – Nitish Kumar said on Rajya Sabha matter – Whatever happened, wrong, farmers will benefit from agricultural bill

Naidu said, Coronavirus government guidelines were also not followed in the House, what will we expect from the common man if we do not comply with it. Some Members of Parliament went to Vail and threw the paper, broke the mic, threw the rulebook. Even the Deputy Chairman was threatened. Is this the standard of Parliament?

He went on to say, "The Deputy Chairman was physically threatened and told that it would have been very bad for him if Marshall had not come in time." I am worried knowing all these things. " The no-confidence motion moved by the opposition against the Deputy Chairman has been rejected by the Chairman Venkaiah Naidu. He said that it is not in proper format.