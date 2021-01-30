Three assists, two steals and the mystery of what Popovich told him: Campazzo’s game in Denver’s loss to San Antonio

Facundo Campazzo had some good interventions against the San Antonio Spirs (AFP)

Despite not having a roster full of figures as in the past, the San Antonio Spurs are still a very complicated team for their rivals, something that was evident tonight in the victory for 119 to 109 of the Texans against the Denver Nuggets at AT&T Center.

The key for the local team was an old recipe: their intensity in defense. Those led by the experienced coach Gregg Popovich only allowed 36 points in the paint and had two of their youngsters at great level: Dejounte Murray (26 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists) and Keldon Johnson (19, 9 and 3). Another high point at the Spurs was DeMar DeRozan, who closed a roster with 30 points (11 of 14 in field goals) and ten assists.

Regarding the visiting team, who arrived toned to this duel after stringing together five victories in a row, their two main figures stood out, such as the Serbian giant Nikola Jokic, with a double-double (35 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists) and Canadian point guard Jamal Murray (20 units, 6 rebounds, 7 passes, 2 steals and 1 cover).

Campazzo’s best plays in the loss to San Antonio Spurs

Facundo Campazzo He continues with his adaptation to the NBA world and played 10 minutes in the match, with an outstanding first entry. His best actions were seen in the second quarter, where he contributed two steals and provided three assists. (one went to Nikola Jokic after a pick and roll). Denver social media also highlighted his robbery and subsequent move to Monte Morris. “Take what you want” , outlined the account of Twitter.

In social networks, a debate was also generated as a result of what happened at the beginning of the second quarter, when Gregg Popovich approached the side of the field and said something to the base of the Argentine team, who was preparing to take a side and he only faked a smile. Endless theories created by the followers of former Real Madrid about the ephemeral cross he had with the 72-year-old coach who had under his command Manu Ginobili. Hours later, the Nuggets base’s communication team decided to end the mystery and shared what Pop told him on social media.

What Popovich said to Campazzo, the big question that originated in social networks

With this result, The San Antonio Spurs carry three joys in a row and appear in fourth position in the Western Conference with a record of 11-8, the same as the Denver Nuggets. The lead for the moment belongs to the Utah Jazz (15-4), who are closely followed by the Los Angeles Clippers (15-5) and the Los Angeles Lakers (14-6).

The Texans’ next game will be tonight, against the Memphis Grizzlies (sixth in the West, 7-6); while those of Colorado tomorrow will have a tough game against the Jazz.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

End of the mystery: it was known what Gregg Popovich said to Facundo Campazzo in the middle of San Antonio-Denver

Amazing pass and beating of the last NBA finalist: this is how Campazzo played in the Denver Nuggets triumph against the Miami Heat

With memes and complaints, Argentines want Facundo Campazzo to reach the NBA All-Star Game: how to vote

Facundo Campazzo was excited to be chosen the best of the decade in the Spanish league: the unmissable video with his best plays