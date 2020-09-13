Three candidates committed suicide in Tamil Nadu a day before NEET exam 2020

NEET Exam 2020: Three candidates allegedly committed suicide on Saturday, a day before the National Entrance cum Qualification Examination in Tamil Nadu. After this, political parties demanded the abolition of NEET Exam 2020. With these suicides, NEET has once again come into the center of discussion in the state and all political parties are opposing it. Two girls and a young man have allegedly committed suicide in Tamil Nadu. Suicides are between 19 and 21 years of age and these incidents have taken place in Madurai, Dharmapuri and Namakkal districts. Also Read – NEET Exam 2020: Neet exam will be held across the country today amid Corona epidemic, know these special things before leaving home

The DMK-led opposition parties criticized the BJP-led central government for the NEET exam. Even the ruling AIADMK opposed the NEET exam and expressed sorrow over the death of the youth. A 19-year-old teenager in Madurai and a 20-year-old youth in Dharmapuri were found hanging in their homes. People of this state are shocked by this incident where many such incidents have come to light in the last three years. Also Read – One day before NEET exam, suicide note received after suicide of 19 year old student, hot politics

It is noteworthy that the Dalit girl from Ariyalur was the first to commit suicide after failing the NEET exam in the year 2017. At the same time, he had obtained better marks in the 12th examination. After this, the political parties of the state are demanding that the exam be canceled from the center. According to district and police officials of Madurai and Dharmapuri, on Saturday, Jotishree Durga and M Aditya allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves. Also Read – NEET Exam Guidelines 2020: What will be the dress code for NEET exam? Permission to be taken to the examination center, read full details

Similarly, 21-year-old Motilal, a resident of Taruchengode in Namakkal district, allegedly gave his life by hanging himself in the house. Earlier, he had given the NEET exam twice. Police said that Durga was the daughter of a police sub-inspector and has left an alleged suicide note stating that she is committing suicide for fear of poor performance in NEET while others have high hopes from her.

On the other hand, Aditya had given the NEET exam last year but could not pass and since then he was preparing. Dharmapuri District Magistrate S Malarvizhi, citing preliminary investigation, said that Aditya was found hanging in his house in the evening. Aditya’s parents had gone to Salem to see the NEET examination center where their son was to go for examination on Sunday.

Malarvizhi said, “But when he returned home, he found his son hanging from the fan.” He said that Aditya was good at reading. ”A few days earlier, another examinee had allegedly committed suicide in Ariyalur. Durga’s death triggered a sharp reaction from Tamil Nadu political parties who opposed conducting the NEET exam. Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam mourned the incident. DMK President MK Stalin said with grief that Neet is ‘no test at all’.

State School Education Minister KA Sengottian said that the Tamil Nadu government is against Neet and has been demanding the Center to exempt the state from examination. Meanwhile, Udayanidhi, secretary of the youth unit of the DMK party and son of Stalin, met the victim’s family and provided assistance of Rs five lakh. PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss, constituent of the National Democratic Alliance, also mourned the death of the students.

