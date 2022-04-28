Three classic Bethesda games arrive for free on Steam, including the origin of its most successful saga

Bethesda begins its migration and lets us enjoy The Elder Scrolls: Arena and other games at zero cost.

The Elder Scrolls: Arena.

There are only a few days left for the closure of the Bethesda application on PC, and the Microsoft-owned company has already begun migrating much of its content to Steam, leaving behind good news for lovers of the classic. We talk about landing up to three free video games in the store that will allow us to know the origins of several franchises of enormous popularity.

Starting by The Elder Scrolls. With fans eager to learn more about the next installment in the franchise, The Elder Scrolls VI, it might be a good time to download and jump into the game without shelling out a single buck as The Elder Scrolls: Arena and The Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfall launch. in 1994 and 1996 respectively. Complete the Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory (2003) Splash Damage playlist.

An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire and The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard also arrive at the bazaar, although these cases do have to pay: 5.99 euros each. Both titles are part of the initial legacy of the saga, and were released in the late 90s.

Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory.

Going back to free, PC Gamers share that creation kits for Fallout 4 and Skyrim Special Edition were also added to Steam yesterday. Undoubtedly, good news for the preservation of the video game that will allow players to enjoy great classic works of the American company. Let’s remember that a good part of the Bethesda catalog is also available on PC Game Pass.

