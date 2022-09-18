Three classic Mega Drive games, free with Nintendo Switch Online + expansion pack

Earthworm Jim, Alisia Dragoon, and The Sroty of Thor (Beyond Oasis) are now free to download if you’re a subscriber.

As you well know, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have different monthly incentives from Nintendo. One of the most outstanding is the one that has to do with free classic games that are added to the catalog, which are extended to Nintendo 64 and Mega Drive if we also pay the expansion pack.

Earthworm Jim was a revolution in his dayBy surprise, the Big N has announced with the video that you have at the top of the news three more free games of the classic SEGA console that you can download from now without any additional cost. And pay attention, because the first is a title very well remembered by many players.

We refer to Earthworm Jim, a game that came from the hand of Shiny Entertainment and that, in addition to proposing action and platforms, surprised at the time for its surreal humor and its revolutionary gameplay. As a curiosity, Earthworm Jim 2, from SNES, arrived last March at the service, so you have two good ways to approach the saga.

As for the other two, on the one hand we have Alisia to Dragoa platformer action game released in 1992 that has elements of level exploration and skill management, and is otherwise available for download The Story of Thor (o Beyond Oasis)a role-playing and action adventure that attracted attention in 1994 mainly because it had a graphic finish that was very successful for the time.

Along with all this, it is worth remembering that in the last Nintendo Direct the company advanced a series of free games that would arrive in the coming months for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers who are also subscribers to the expansion pack. This is a total of eight Nintendo 64 classics, with three of them landing during the remainder of 2022.

