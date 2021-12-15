Three days after the dramatic loss in F1, Lewis Hamilton was made a Crown Knight in the United Kingdom.

Lewis Hamilton was made a Knight of the Crown in the United Kingdom (AFP)

Despite losing the chance of being the most titled driver in Formula 1 history on the dramatic last lap of the Abu Dhabi GP to Max Verstappen, no one can doubt the talent of the Lewis Hamilton when it comes to sitting behind the wheel.

Three days after the spectacular race he starred in at the Yas Marina circuit, and with the bitter taste of defeat still in his mouth, the Mercedes driver was decorated with majestic recognition.

This Wednesday, the native of Stevenage (England) was made Knight (Sir) of the Crown by Prince Charles in a ceremony at Windsor Castle. The title that was assigned to him corresponds to the achievements that he achieved throughout his sports career.

Lewis Hamilton attended the appointment with his mother Carmen (AFP)

The 36-year-old runner, runner-up in the last Formula 1 World Championship, went to the historic fortress accompanied by his mother Carmen Larbalestier who, like his father Athony, were always supporting him throughout his journey through the world of motorsport.

Notably, Hamilton he is the fourth Formula 1 driver to be named a Knight. The first to obtain this recognition was Jack Brabham in 1979, the second was Stirling Moss in 2000 and finally Jackie Stewart in 2001, the only one of the three still alive.

This appointment came two days after one of the worst moments in the sporting life of the seven-time world champion. On Sunday, the British he was about to become the rider with the most titles in the history of the Máxima, after having harvested seven to date (2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020).

However, after seven years of a clear hegemony of Mercedes over the rest, it was the Dutch Max Verstappen from Red Bull who was able to compete on an equal footing with him, to the point of snatching first place and victory from him with one lap to go to the end of the race.

Nicolas Hamilton shared a photo on his Instagram account (Instagram)

Until now Lewis Hamilton did not officially comment on his feelings beyond going out to congratulate his rival and the team. The one who did, however, was his brother Nicolas via Instagram: “I tried to talk to him, but I think I’m going to leave him for a while. We all know what happens when the going gets tough.

“My mom and dad are with him and they told me he’s fine. I think he’s in a place where he doesn’t want to talk to anyone, not even me. When you’ve had a bad day, the last thing you want is to talk about what happened, “said the 32-year-old driver who plays in the British Touring Car Championship with a modified car due to cerebral palsy.

