Three days before the elections in Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro and Lula da Silva faced each other in one last debate

Jair Bolsonaro and Lula da Silva met in the last debate of the presidential campaign

The campaign for the presidential elections in Brazil experienced a critical moment this Thursday, with the last debate in which Jair Bolsonaro and Lula da Silva crossed paths in search of the votes of the undecided.

The current president is seeking re-election relying mainly on the evangelical and business vote, but in the polls he is behind the former leftist president, who could come to power for the third time.

Without campaign commitments this Thursday, Lula, 76, and Bolsonaro, 67, spent the day preparing for the traditional debate on the Globo TVusually the most viewed before elections.

The crossing, which began at 10:30 p.m. local time (1:30 GMT on Friday), was seen as the last great opportunity for candidates to attract votesthree days before the first round.

INTENSE SIGNS

Tempers ran high from the start. of the meeting between the candidates for the presidency of Brazil.

During one of his first speeches, the candidate for re-election, Jair Bolsonaro, called “Liar, former prisoner and traitor to the country” his most powerful contender, former president Lula da Silva, while defending his economic policy in the country.

“What CPI is this? Of the farce? What do you come to defend here? What do you think about me? Anything! What bribe money?” Said the president, disassociating himself from accusations of corruption crimes against him.

For his part, the left-wing candidate responded by pointing out the president’s presence in the race as “cheeky,” questioning his policies. He asked the president not to lie to the people anymore during space transmission.

The main presidential candidates seek to attract the votes of the undecided ahead of next Sunday’s elections REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

“It is insane for a president to come here to say that. It is a cheek,” Lula responded, before stating that one of the first measures of his government, if elected, will be to end the 100-year secrecy that Bolsonaro imposed on data that implicates his family. “I’m going to break those sigils to find out what he wants to hide,” she said.

“In a debate between people who want to be President of the Republic, the current president had a minimum of honesty. The minimum of seriousness”, added Lula.

The remarks between both candidates arose the requests for replies from each one that further inflamed the tone of the debate.

“What is at stake in the elections is the future of the Nation. Brazil was a kleptocracy. Lula was the head of a large criminal organization. We can not continue in the country of theft”, Bolsonaro affirmed, recalling scandals such as the gigantic diversion of public resources from the state oil company Petrobras.

“It is a lie to say that I set up a criminal organization,” Lula added in his right of reply. “Instead of saying that should refer to the deviations of which their children are accusedof the robberies in his Ministry of Education, of the mafia that tried to obtain an advantage with the sale of vaccines against covid”, affirmed the leftist candidate.

The complete panel of presidential candidates for the elections in Brazil REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

In another of the confrontations, Lula went against the candidate Cyrus Gomeswho was part of his executive train during his tenure.

“Ciro, I find you nervous. I’ll tell you something you could say, in fact: you left the government to be a candidate for federal deputy against my will. The second truth is that during my period of government, in the eight years that I was president, you lived through the moment of greatest social conquest of this country”, he sentenced.

“I participated in the government and I left precisely because of the serious contradictions in the economy, you know that very well, and, even more serious, the moral contradictions,” Gomes replied.

THE PRE-ELECTION

According to the latest survey by the Datafolha Institute published last Thursday, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has 47% of the voting intentions compared to 33% for Bolsonaro.

Considering only the valid votes (without blanks or null), Lula gathers 50% of the support, the minimum percentage to obtain a victory in the first round.

The 86% of the electorate has already decided their vote, according to the survey.

Next Sunday the presidential elections will be held in Brazil (REUTERS / Adriano Machado)

“We feel confident, although prepared for the second round”assured a source from the PT campaign, on condition of anonymity.

In the first debate, the former president was criticized for avoiding accusations of corruption while he was absent from another meeting in which Bolsonaro and other candidates participated, held last Saturday.

The leftist campaign has called Brazilians to vote “useful” already in the first roundto try to capture votes from other candidates more relegated in the polls, such as the center-left Ciro Gomes (7% of the intention to vote) and Senator Simone Tebet (5%).

Lula has also won the support of symbolic figures, such as former Federal Supreme Court judge Joaquim Barbosa, rapporteur for a corruption scandal involving vote-buying in Congress during the first government of the former PT president.

Employees load a truck with the electronic voting machines that will be used to vote in the first round of the upcoming Brazilian presidential elections, in Brasilia (REUTERS / Adriano Machado)

In addition to the Datafolha poll, other pollsters reflected the possibility that Lula wins in the first round by the minimum.

If none of the candidates reaches 50% of the votes, there will be a second round on 30th of October.

In a polarized climate and to prevent any outbreak of violence, the Superior Electoral Court decided on Thursday prohibit the carrying of weapons and ammunition throughout the country by licensed citizens, such as hunters, collectors and shooters, between Saturday and Monday.

The court had previously prohibited carrying firearms in polling stations and within a 100-meter perimeter on election day.

(With information from AFP)

KEEP READING:

A poll gives Lula da Silva a wide lead over Jair Bolsonaro less than a week before the Brazilian elections

The racial issue was finally present on the eve of the elections in Brazil

A man was stabbed to death for being a Lula supporter in Brazil