Three days of partying: all the photos of the spectacular wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

A month after marrying in secret and in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their luxurious wedding this weekend in a mansion that the actor has in the state of Georgiaan event attended by family members and Hollywood celebrities.

In photos taken from the air, the happy couple can be seen walking down the white carpet with their children.

The singer chose a beautiful white mermaid dress with a train and an open neckline at the back, designed by Ralph Lauren, and covered her head with a very long transparent veil that gave her look a majestic touch.

Affleck wore a tuxedo with a white jacket and shirt and bow tie and black pants.

The couple walked down a huge white carpet followed by their respective children: the three that Affleck, 50, had with actress Jennifer Garner (Violet, Seraphina and Sam), and the twins (Emme and Max) that the singer, of 53 years, had with Marc Anthony.

They were all dressed in white, just like the guestswho according to the tabloid Daily Mail received the bride and groom shouting “Bennifer”, as the couple is popularly known.

The ceremony was held at a property owned by the actor in Georgia, in the southeastern United States, in a mansion valued at $8.9 million, though the food guests enjoyed was more “casual,” with a menu comprised of barbecue and traditional Puerto Rican fare—pork chops, rice, and vegetables—as well as southern fare, mac and cheese, and grilled chicken.

Among the guests, who were transferred to the house in white buses, the actor could be seen Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso, as well as director Kevin Smith and actor Jason Mewes. Top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife, model and actress Pia Miller, were also in attendance.

Other actors such as George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Renee Zellweger and host Jimmy Kimmel.

They did not attend, despite being invited, neither Jennifer Garner (Affleck’s ex) nor Ben’s brother, also actor Casey Affleck. Singer Marc Anthony, JLo’s ex-husband and father of her children, also did not participate in the wedding.

After missing the wedding with his brother, Casey, 47, wrote a sweet message to the singer in an Instagram post on Sunday.. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he wrote alongside an old photo of him, Ben, 50, and Lopez, 53, walking through Los Angeles in August 2002. Get ready for a real dysfunctional family! It’s a joke. Jen, you are a gem. We love you!”.

The couple shared a kiss at the end of the riverfront pier, where they posed for family photos before the ceremony.

Guests were treated to a private nightly fireworks display after the ceremony.

Although the ceremony took place on Saturday, the celebration began on Friday and ended on Sunday with a barbecue.

Affleck and Lopez were married in July in a small family ceremony in Las Vegas. The couple met again in early 2021, almost two decades after breaking their wedding plans and going their separate ways, following JLo’s breakup with former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez and the winner’s separation. of the Oscar with the Cuban Ana de Armas.

The two started dating in the middle of 2002 and got engaged the same year, but postponed the wedding and finally called it off in 2004, although they have assured that their friendship remained over the years before they gave each other a second chance.

The stars announced their engagement in April, 20 years after they first got engaged in 2002.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. He has the patience to wait twenty years,” JLo wrote last month announcing that they had married in Las Vegas. “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we traveled to Las Vegas, queued for a license with four other couples, all of whom made the same trip to the wedding capital of the world.”.

