Three documentaries and series about the golden age of video games that you can watch on Netflix

The eighties was a vibrant decade of excitement and innovation for video games: with the first consoles and microcomputers, games that offered hours of fun with just 50 kb of memory in many cases, it remains a stage in the history of entertainment to the that we return again and again, fascinated by its sense of risk and its color. Today we bring a couple of documentaries and a series that delve into this fascinating and foundational era.

We don’t like Captain Blood Sausage!

This documentary focuses on the creation of a semi-forgotten game by the mythical Dinamic, ‘Capitán Morcilla”https://www.xataka.com/”Capitán Sevilla’, but the most interesting thing about his proposal is how he flies over the moment, the semi-amateur but very successful Golden Age of Spanish Soft. With first-hand accounts and a lot of exclusive material, it is an essential documentary for any fan interested in the origins of the Spanish video game.

High Score

A necessarily incomplete documentary on the origins of video games, which in six episodes goes over the beginnings of the medium, reaching the point where they gave rise to a more or less established industry: sometimes focusing on phenomena such as the Nintendo-Sega war, other times analyzing genres such as role-playing or fighting games, or reviewing technical advances such as the arrival of 3D. A small series by no means exhaustive, but with very interesting first-hand statements and perfect for getting a general idea of ​​the evolution of classic titles.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

With the prestigious ‘Black Mirror’ already in the hands of Netflix, Charlie Brooker created this peculiar experiment whose experimental and interactive structure caught everyone by surprise. Netflix’s intention to popularize fiction whose plot the viewer decided with the command came to nothing, but even so, ‘Bandersnatch’ is a very interesting episode of the series thanks to its setting: a young programmer tries to turn a fantasy gamebook into a video game in 1984. The microcomputer industry of the time is thus reinterpreted with a story halfway between terror lofi and paranoid retronostalgia.