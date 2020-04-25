Three held after police seize £3m worth of cocaine in Dover

Nationwide Crime Firm and Border Strain officers get higher at least 36kg of sophistication A drug

three males are being held in custody after cocaine with a doable facet street value of about £3m was as soon as seized in Dover, the Nationwide Crime Firm (NCA) acknowledged.

A minimal of 36 kg of the drug was as soon as recovered by method of NCA investigators and Border Strain officers from a “purpose-built conceal” inside a lorry that had travelled to Dover on a ferry from France, the NCA acknowledged.

