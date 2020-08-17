Three hours of heavy rain caused the capital Delhi, waterlogging in many places

new Delhi: There was heavy rain in the capital Delhi today. The capital of so much rain got wet with water today. Three hours of rain brought relief from the heat. Whereas continuous rains spoiled the condition of the roads. There was such waterlogging everywhere that people faced difficulty. Also Read – Weather Updates: Forecast of rain in Delhi-NCR, Red alert in 2 districts of Maharashtra, know the condition of your city

The Meteorological Department had already said that there will be good rains in the next three days, corresponding to which there was a strong rain in Delhi today. It started raining from around 2.30 pm and stopped at 5.30 pm. During this, more than 23 mm of rain was recorded on Safdarjung and Lodhi Road.

Delhi: Rainfall triggers waterlogging at ITO India Meteorological Department has predicted increased rainfall in the national capital in the next two days. pic.twitter.com/Mi3qBgiXAA – ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

Due to so much rain, water was filled in many places in Delhi. The streets were filled with water up to the knees. Vehicles were also stuck in many places. The Meteorological Department said that similar rainfall is expected in the next two days. Heavy rain may occur in two days.