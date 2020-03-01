Three hours with Baldur’s Gate III: No Infinity Engine, no problem

The problem with Baldur’s Gate III is getting over your preconceived notions of Baldur’s Gate III. When you occur to carried out the Infinity Engine video video games, if in case you may have some idea of what the long-awaited sequel “should” look like. Chances are high that this hypothetical dream-game resembles Pillars of Eternity.

Larian’s Baldur’s Gate III does no longer. It resembles Divinity: Genuine Sin II, albeit in line with the Dungeons & Dragons ruleset. And for roughly ten minutes that’s uncomfortable, a cognitive dissonance the place you assume “This isn’t how I imagined Baldur’s Gate III.” After which you realize you don’t care, because of…neatly, Divinity; Genuine Sin II kicked ass. Who may have the ability to bitch?

