Three incredible pearls of the Bilardo series: the mystery of the video library, the “intervened” VHS of the daughter’s 15th birthday and a Simeone like never before

Cholo had a lump in his throat when he had to talk about Bilardo

He is one of the characters that changed the course of Argentine football forever. His presence left an indelible mark, first in Students from La Plata and then in the Argentine national team, where he touched the sky with his hands by winning the World Cup in Mexico 1986 and reaching the final in Italy 90. A legend like Carlos Salvador Bilardo He has all the necessary ingredients to be the protagonist of a documentary series, which will show everything from the details of his demanding training to the private life that he took it upon himself to document.

One of the privileges obtained by the production for the assembly of audiovisual material was access to Carlos’ video library. “The family is behind all this. We were able to access the material he had saved. We saw things that we expected to find, but also information and unpublished scenes appeared that we had to add. It happened to us that we had the data that all the VHS were in one place and when we arrived they were not there. We had to go out in search of the whereabouts. Luckily we were able to find it and there was super original material”, explained Alejandro Turner, executive producer, in a chat with Infobae.

And he added about the treasure they had in their hands: “Bilardo was a guy who filmed everything. We find whatever you can think of about football material in that video library. But he was also in the house: he was filming the daughter, the wife, their daily life. No one ever had access to all these videos that we found and it is a personal ingredient to be able to understand his character.”

Bilardo watching one of the many videos he had saved (Photo: Courtesy)

One of the striking points in the large number of tapes they found was how they were arranged. “That was a big quilombo that we had. Analyzing that amount of VHS was one of the most chaotic and most motivating things that touched us. Sitting down to see that material. What did he have, why had he kept it. There was a cassette with a 1975 Africa Cup match and next to it another tape of him filming his daughter’s 15th birthday. Everything had an order that was not too obvious for us, but for him it was different”, explained Federico D’Elía, another of the producers.

However, the chaos and lack of logic in the storage of the VHS would have been due to a move. “As far as I found out, he had a very clear order and kept it in a building on Avenida Corrientes. Department that at one point was sold and all those cassettes ended up in another place where there was total chaos. There were tapes of which we did not even know their existence and the thought was: ‘This has to be,’” added the producers, suspecting a change in format when moving them.

And they closed the topic with a reflection: “He was ahead of his time. There are tapes from 1979 of himself recording workouts on his camera. Nowadays, a video editor cannot be missing from a professional team, making it clear that Carlos did many things that today are natural for football, which at the time he was branded as crazy”.

Several 86′ champions went to visit Carlos last week

“Bilardo, the soccer doctor” will have its premiere this February 24 on the platform HBO Max and it is an approach for fans of the beautiful game with one of the most questioned and loved coaches in Argentina. It will have a total of four chapters of 45 minutes each, in which the life of the big nose but it will also focus on one of the most extravagant and unpredictable personalities in the world of football.

The notes made for the docu-series have many of the protagonists who were linked to Carlos, and Ariel Rotter, director, highlighted one above the others: “The most moving was the cholos Simeone. He came to Argentina precisely because of a personal situation with his father and talked about Carlos all the time on the verge of tears. We even had to interrupt the notes because of the emotion that she reflected. He referred to him as his soccer father, as the person who definitively marks him with love. Today his Atlético de Madrid has a DNA that he inherits from Carlos and carries as a banner a phrase from the Doctor that was: ‘What it means to know how to teach and what it means to know how to learn’”.

To close, he gave details of one of the anecdotes that Diego was encouraged to tell in front of the cameras. “He remembered once that Bilardo made him train only in jeans, without a ball and without rivals. Imagine that he was doing the vasculations behind Batista at 18 years old. And he says that he imagined everything because of the desire to learn and the hunger for knowledge that he had at that time. That mystique is something that Diego took throughout his career as a footballer and coach”, he closed with a smile on his face.

