Three Labor Reforms Bill passed in Parliament, now companies can remove their workers without government permission

new Delhi: The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned sine die. The Massoon session has ended eight days before the scheduled time. Earlier today, Parliament approved three major Labor Reform Bills, under which the barriers to closing companies would be eliminated and companies with a maximum of 300 employees would be allowed to lay off employees without government approval. The Rajya Sabha passed the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Code 2020, the Industrial Relations Code 2020 and the Social Security Code 2020 after discussion.

During this period, most members of the opposition, including the Congress, boycotted the proceedings of the House to protest the suspension of eight opposition MPs. The Lok Sabha passed these three terms on Tuesday and now they will be sent for the approval of the President. Labor Minister Santosh Gangwar, responding to the simultaneous discussion on the three Labor Reform Bills, said, "The objective of labor reforms is to create a transparent system suited to the changed business environment". He also said that 16 states have already Companies with a maximum of 300 employees have been allowed to shut down and retrench the firm without the permission of the government.

Gangwar said that it is not appropriate for employment generation to keep this limit up to 100 employees, as this leads employers to cut back from recruiting more employees and they deliberately keep their workforce at a lower level. He told the House that by increasing this limit, employment will increase and employers can be encouraged to give jobs. He said that these bills will protect the interests of the employees and by extending the scope of Provident Fund Organization and Employees State Corporation, they will provide universal social security to the workers.

The government had merged more than 29 labor laws into four codes and one of them (Wages Code Bill, 2019) has already been passed. Initiating the discussion, BJP’s Vivek Thakur said that the Standing Parliamentary Committee held a detailed discussion on these three Bills. Later, the Ministry of Labor also held talks with various parties. He said that a large section will come under the purview of these bills. Referring to the important role of labor in industries, he called it progressive labor reform.

Thakur said that workers are the soul of the country and industry cannot be imagined without their contribution. He said that the central government is committed to the welfare of workers. He said that these bills have been brought for the creation of self-reliant India. Its provisions will make it easier to do business. JD (U) RCP Singh, while endorsing the three Bills, said that this is a historic step in which 25 laws have been incorporated into one code. He said that earlier everyone had different definitions, different authorities etc. but now everyone will be absorbed which will have a good effect.

BJP’s Rakesh Sinha also described these bills as historical and said that this would promote social inclusion and end gender discrimination. Sinha said that there is also a significant number of women in the total workforce, now they will also get equal rights, equal opportunities, equal remuneration, which will promote women empowerment. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that after 73 years of independence, the Majchuris are now getting justice, which they have been waiting for.

He said that under the provisions of these Bills, workers will be guaranteed minimum wages, wages on time. Under these bills, workers will get salary, social and health security. Apart from this, the distinction between women and men will be eliminated and they will get equal pay. The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, described these bills as revolutionary and said that they will get justice for the workers, which they have not yet got.

Athawale suggested that employees should not be hired on contract in routine nature work. He said that the court has also decided in this regard. He said that legislation should be brought to abolish the contract system. Subhash Chandra Singh of BJD, SR Balasubramanian of AIADMK, K. Ravindra Kumar of TDP also participated in the discussion and stressed the need for welfare of workers.