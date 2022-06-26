Three masterpieces of modern streaming science fiction that reflect on our immediate future

Today we bring three modern classics of genre cinema that approach with not too much optimism aspects of our lives that we are already beginning to see change at full speed: climate change, the reduction of fundamental rights, the loss of individuality and much more, in three films that range from the allegory artie to fast-paced action. For a round movie weekend, although not exactly flattering.

‘The congress’

Based on the novel ‘The Congress of Futurology’ by the Polish Stanslaw Lem, author of ‘Solaris’, this is one of the most unique and fascinating literary adaptations of recent years. It brings together metafiction and futuristic nonsense, animation and real life, and tells how a mature actress without a job (fabulous Robin Wright, giving life to… Robin Wright) accepts a job that will consist of creating a digitized version of herself same. In this way, with an even more disturbing reality today than in 2013, the year the film was released, one of the peaks of independent science fiction of the past decade begins.

‘sons of men’

How appropriate the latest events that we are seeing happening in the United States to recover this allegory about an oppressive and depressing future society, perfect for a double bill with the first season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, and ending without knowing if we are seeing science fiction or the news. Alfonso Cuarón’s technical expertise is put at the service of a vision of 2027 in which women have become inexplicably sterile. A former activist agrees to transport a miraculously pregnant woman to a sanctuary where her child can be born.

‘Mad Max: Fury on the road’

You have the entire Mad Max saga on HBO Max, and although we can discuss for hours whether or not this installment is the best of all, it is certainly the most exciting and visionary. Constructed as a never-ending two-way chase, its iconic character, bold feminist stance, and formal discoveries have made it a modern sci-fi action classic. Max, you’re a mess!