Three mayors of Delhi sitting on dharna outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, know what is the reason…

The mayor of the three municipal corporations has sat on a dharna outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the fund case in the country's capital Delhi. The mayors of the three municipal corporations are demanding a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Along with this, he is also demanding that the fund be released. The mayors of SDMC, NDMC and EDMC are protesting over non-payment of salaries of municipal employees. Talking to the media, he said, "Either call us or we will sit here in protest. We did not go from here.

Delhi: Mayors of all the three municipal corporations sit out the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, over the non-payment of salaries of the employees of the municipal corporation. They say, "Either call us in or we'll sit here in protest. We won't move from here." pic.twitter.com/Qr1PgCrshz

– ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020

Hundreds of doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, teachers and other employees of the municipal corporations have been protesting against the non-payment of wages for a long time. On October 25, the NDMC Medical College and the Resident Doctors Association of Hindu Rao Hospital had gone on an indefinite hunger strike against non-payment of salary.

Resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital had been protesting against the non-payment of salary for a few weeks. Many doctors sat outside the hospital demanding their dues pending for several months and shouted slogans against the Delhi government.

Earlier in September, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) had also urged the Union Ministries of Finance and Home Affairs to intervene to help pay salaries and pension dues of their employees. None of the health workers working in the five hospitals under the NDMC have been given arrears for at least three months.