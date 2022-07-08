Three methods to connect your Xbox One or Xbox Series controller to your PC

If you want to play on Windows with your console controller, you can do it by cable, bluetooth or the official adapter itself.

Do you have your Xbox One or Xbox Series in the living room and now you want to play on PC with your controller, but you don’t know how it would be better to connect it? In this modest guide we tell you, because although Microsoft makes it easy —because with Windows everything stays at home—, there are three different methods that can come in handy depending on your needs, the computer you have or even if you don’t mind checking out . Oh, and if what you want is to connect a PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 controller, go to this other guide.

Before you connect your Xbox controller, keep in mind…

Once paired with your PC, if you want to use the controller with your Xbox again, you need to sync it with the console again. To do this, you can press the wireless sync button or a USB cable.



On the other hand, if it is one of the X|S Series controls, switching between Bluetooth devices is more agile because it has a dedicated button for it.



If you connect via Bluetooth (instead of using the official Xbox receiver itself) to a PC, vibration does not work, as do accessories such as headsets, chatpads, etc.

How to connect your Xbox controller with Windows

In the case of Xbox One controllers, the process will depend on which controller you have, because the original ones did not have Bluetooth connectivity. It was from the Xbox One S that they began to include both Bluetooth and their own wireless system. In this way, if you want to connect one of the controls of the first or second generation, you need an official wireless adapter (which costs an arm and a leg), but if you already have a later control, be it One or Series X|S , with a Bluetooth you are served.

With cable, easier

Connect your controller with a USB to microUSB/USB C cable.

Connect that cable to the PC.

Windows will automatically download the drivers.

Let’s play, wood.

If the plastic around the Guide button is the same color as the face of the controller, it has Bluetooth.

Por Bluetooth

Press and hold the Guide button to turn on the controller.

Hold down the Pair button for three seconds until the Guide button starts flashing.

In Windows, open the settings window and go to the “Bluetooth and devices” panel.

Click “Add a device” and choose “Bluetooth”.

Choose “Xbox Wireless Controller” (or Xbox Elite Wireless Controller, of course).

When the Guide button stops flashing, you can put on…

… to play, firewood.

With the Xbox adapter itself

Connect the receiver to a USB input on your PC.

Press and hold the Guide button to turn on the controller.

Hold down the Pair button for three seconds until the Guide button starts flashing.

Press it again for a few seconds until the Guide button light starts blinking faster. That will mean you are looking for the adapter.

When the Guide button stops flashing, you will be able to dedicate yourself…

… to play, firewood.

More about: Xbox One, Xbox Series and Controllers.