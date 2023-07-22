Three Months After A Mysterious Health Emergency, Jamie Foxx Poses On A Formula 1 Car In Las Vegas:

In his first public video since being hospitalized in April for what his child Corrine Foxx called a “medical complication,” Jamie Foxx gave viewers an update on his healing.

On Thursday, Jamie Foxx surprised his fans when he shared a photo from Las Vegas where he stood upon a Formula 1 race car and said that he had some interesting projects coming up.

After being treated for a “medical complication” within April, Jamie Foxx is coming out for the first time. “First of all, I want to thank everyone who has prayed for me as well as sent me messages,” he said within a video that was shared on his Instagram Friday and lasted more than three minutes.

At that point, she didn’t say much about the scare with her health. Foxx has also stayed out of the press for the most part. He missed public events like the opening of They Cloned Tyrone in June.

He was recently seen “celebrating summer” within Chicago, according to a tweet he sent out on July 9. On that day, he was seen upon the Chicago River in a boat with some friends.

We got a few photos from behind-the-scenes from the shoot, and the actor looks pretty concentrated while he’s sitting in the seat of a golden F1 race car. We’ve been told that the ad will start running right before the NFL season starts.

Foxx stood upon top of a gold Formula 1 race car with his right foot on one of the front wheels and a black hat with a gold band next to him. He was wearing a sharp dark green suit. “Thankful for my @BetMGM family as well as a great weekend in Vegas,” Foxx wrote in a post that seemed to be advertising a product.

“We know how much he is loved and thank you for your prayers,” she wrote at the time. On the 12th of May the model gave an update, saying that her dad had been released from the hospital and was getting better at home. She said at the time, “In fact, he had been playing pickleball yesterday!”

Foxx broke his quiet on May 3, when he sent a note to his fans thanks them for their support. “Thank you for all the love! Foxx wrote that she was “blessed.” Foxx’s friend Nick Cannon also gave a report on Foxx’s health the next day.

I have to tell you, Nick Cannon wouldn’t exist without Jamie Foxx,” said Cannon, who filled within for Foxx on the set of the game show Beat Shazam on the Fox network.

I love this brother like a family member, man. When I was a youth and didn’t have an area to sleep, he looked out for me. I was able to sleep on this brother’s couch. It was a good time, and I think it will continue to be a good time because I think my brother will get better soon.

“I know that plenty of people were waiting or seeking updates, yet to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me such as that man,” he said.

“I would like you to observe me laughing, having fun at a party, telling a joke, or acting in a movie or TV show. I didn’t want you to witness me with tubes coming out of me and wondering if I were going to live.”