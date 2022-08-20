Three months before the start of the World Cup, when and how will the last phase of ticket sales be?

In Qatar, everything is getting ready for the opening match (REUTERS / Mohammed Dabbous)

After FIFA approved the advancement of the opening match of the World Cup between Qatar and Ecuador for November 20, the fixture of the World Cup event was defined. And, exactly three months after the first meeting, the organizing body reported that they have been sold 2.45 million entries for the different duels of the World Cup. In the last sale period alone, which ran from July 5 to August 16, fans purchased more than half a million tickets.

Most of this last batch corresponded to group stage matches such as Cameroon-Brazil, Brazil-Serbia, Portugal-Uruguay, Costa Rica-Germany and Australia-Denmark. Residents of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, England, Argentina, Brazil, Wales and Australia took the top places for requests and purchases. And in general, the countries from which the largest number of tickets have been purchased are Qatar, the United States, England, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, France, Argentina, Brazil and Germany.

And in a few weeks there will be a last stage of sale.

There are 3 months left before the start of the World Cup (REUTERS / Mohammed Dabbous)

FIFA reported that those fans who still do not have their ticket or want to get them for other matches to take advantage of their visit to Qatar, will have to be attentive to the updates on the official page (FIFA.com/tickets) since The start date of the last minute sale period will be announced at the end of September.

From the organization they reported that “in this last phase, which will last until the tournament endsTickets will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis and will be confirmed immediately after payment. FIFA.com/tickets is the only official ticket sales channel for the general public, so fans are kindly requested to refrain from using unauthorized web pages.” From the start of the last-minute sales phase, tickets can also be purchased directly at the Doha ticket offices.

Fans with tickets for one or more matches in their FIFA Ticketing account are advised to start planning their trip. You can now book accommodation and, if you do not reside in Qatar, apply for the Hayya fan ID card on the qatar2022.qa portal or download the Hayya to Qatar 2022 app (available for iOS and Android). With an approved Hayya Card application and a valid ticket, fans will be able to access the stadiums, enter Qatar if they come from abroad and use public transport free of charge on match days, as well as benefit from many other benefits.

General view of the Al Bayt stadium, where the opening match will be played (EFE/EPA/Noushad Thekkayil)



Organizers are working to prevent fans from being priced out and, while the local business community should benefit, the tournament has to be affordable and accessible to fansAl Thawadi said recently at the Qatar Economic Forum, organized by Bloomberg.

One of the main concerns has been the cost and availability of accommodation in the Arab Gulf State, which has fewer than 30,000 hotel rooms, according to the latest estimates from Qatar Tourism. 80% of those rooms are currently allocated to FIFA guests, organizers said.

“In terms of availability, we have tried to make sure we offer different offers in different categories. From the most affordable, ranging from 80 to 100 dollars per night, to the most expensive, in terms of five-star hotels”, explained Al Thawadi.

Qatar has promoted non-hotel accommodation, making available to fans 65,000 rooms in villas and apartmentsand some 4,000 rooms on two cruise ships docked in the port of Doha.

KEEP READING:

After the modification of the opening match, this is how the fixture of the Qatar 2022 World Cup remained: days, times and stadiums of all the matches

The details of the parallel contract and an unknown injury: the secrets of Lionel Messi’s first trip to Barcelona

“Five years ago I thought about leaving football”: the confession of one of the great figures of the Argentine national team