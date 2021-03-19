Three More ‘Sport of Thrones’ Spinoffs in the Works at HBO

HBO is creating a trio of new “Sport of Thrones” prequel collection, sources inform Selection.

One spinoff, titled “9 Voyages” or “Sea Snake,” hails from “Rome” co-creator Bruno Heller, whereas the different two, “Flea Backside,” and “10,000 Ships” don’t have any writers but connected.

“9 Voyages” would middle on Lord Corlys Velaryon — referred to as the “Sea Snake” and head of Home Velaryon, husband to Rhaenys Targaryen — on the Sea Snake vessel. Probably the most well-known nautical adventurer in all of Westeros, Lord Corlys — constructed a home even wealthier than the Lannisters and claims the largest navy in the world.

“Flea Backside” would happen in the poorest district of King’s Touchdown, whereas “10,000 Ships” revolves round Princess Nymeria, who journeyed with the Rhoynar to Dorne and married Lord Mors Martell.

A HBO spokesperson declined to remark.

These initiatives observe one other “Sport of Thrones” prequel, “Home of the Dragon,” which is already a lot additional alongside, having forged Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, and Matt Smith, in addition to Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Eve Finest, and Sonoya Mizuno. Considine will star as King Viserys Targaryen, with Smith as his youthful brother Prince Daemon Targaryen, D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s firstborn and Cooke as Alicent Hightower.

Whereas not a lot else is thought about the three collection in growth, Toussaint has been forged as Velaryon in “Home of the Dragon,” seemingly setting the actor up for 2 collection set in the fictional world from George R.R. Martin. The identical may be speculated about Finest, who has been forged as his spouse and dragonrider Princess Rhaenys Velaryon (nee Targaryen).