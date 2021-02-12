Three Musketeers Film Adaptation Planned By Dimitri Rassam, Pathe

Dimitri Rassam is becoming a member of forces with Pathé on a €60 million ($73 million) two-part adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ is traditional French masterpiece “The Three Musketeers.” The star-studded solid contains François Civil, Eva Inexperienced and Vincent Cassel as D’Artagnan, Milady and Athos.

The 2 sprawling function movies, titled “The Three Musketeers – D’Artagnan” and “The Three Musketeers – Milady,” can be directed by Martin Bourboulon, who lately helmed “Eiffel” with Romain Duris and Emma Mackey. Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de la Patellière (“Le Prenom”) wrote the script of each movies based mostly on Dumas’ traditional.

Now in pre-production, the pair of movies will shoot concurrently on the finish of this summer time in France. Germany’s Constantin Film and Spain’s DeAPlaneta have come on board to co-produce and have already acquired rights for Germany and Spain.

This marks essentially the most bold movie venture introduced in France, if not in Europe (excluding the U.Okay.), for the reason that begin of the pandemic.

Pathé will launch theatrically in France and deal with the overseas gross sales. The film has been pre-bought by M6, OCS and Canal Plus. M6 may also be co-producing.

The high-profile solid, which mixes veteran actors and up-and-comers, additionally contains Vicky Krieps as Queen Anne of Austria, Pio Marmaï as Porthos, Duris as Aramis, Louis Garrel as King Louis XIII and British thesp Oliver Jackson-Cohen because the Duke of Buckingham, in addition to rising French star Lyna Khoudri as Constance Bonacieux.

The solid for different roles, similar to Richelieu, can be unveiled within the coming weeks. The variation may also introduce a brand new character, Hannibal, based mostly on the true story of Louis Anniaba, the primary Black musketeer in French historical past.

Rassam, the CEO of Chapter 2, a Mediawan firm, mentioned he has “at all times dreamed of bringing ‘The Three Musketeers’ to the large display screen and there’s no higher companion than Pathé to embark on this journey.”

“We really feel a substantial amount of duty to guard the work of Dumas while providing an genuine and thrilling cinematic saga for right this moment’s audiences,” mentioned Rassam, who’s certainly one of France’s prime producers with credit starting from the BAFTA-winning animated function “The Little Prince,” to French hits similar to “Le Prenom,” and Benjamin Millepied’s function debut “Carmen,” which is capturing in Australia.

Rassam mentioned that the venture will base all characters on current historic figures like Dumas did, and also will be together with new characters similar to Hannibal to counterpoint Dumas’ “extraordinary” canvas in an natural manner.

With film theaters presently closed in France, Pathé Movies’ CEO Ardavan Safaee mentioned the corporate strongly believes that “audiences will crave tales which might be eventful and adventurous” in a “new post-pandemic world.”

Safaee additionally mentioned the French studio was a really perfect residence for the venture, “100 years after Pathé’s first manufacturing of a ‘Three Musketeers’ film.”

“We’re thrilled to launch, for the third time in our historical past, the difference of probably the most iconic piece of French literature with an unimaginable artistic crew and longstanding companions who gathered as our personal musketeers!”

Bourboulon mentioned “adapting Dumas’s wealthy work at the moment has by no means been extra related and the need for a giant present on the large display screen has by no means been stronger.”

“Following ‘Eiffel’ (Pathé’s biopic of Gustave Eiffel which he lately accomplished), this venture is a part of an apparent inventive continuity coupled with the pleasure to hitch forces once more with a gaggle of trusted authors and producers for this new journey,” mentioned the helmer, who added that the solid will carry modernity to this adaptation and the “promise of a terrific cinema occasion.”

Delaporte and De La Patelliere mentioned their ambition was to “channel Dumas, to jot down movies with a way of journey, panache and suspense but additionally dialogues worthy of Cyrano.”

“What struck us was how fashionable the characters and the themes have been in Dumas’ work. Society’s violence, the place of girls, spiritual wars … It’s with that in thoughts that we approached our adaptation,” mentioned the pair.

Martin Moszkowicz, the manager chairman at Constantin Film, mentioned the corporate was “very proud to be a part of this sterling group of extraordinary expertise for this excellent venture, that takes one of many best tales ever advised again to its roots in France.”

Ignacio Segura, the final supervisor at DeAPlaneta, mentioned that as “co-producers (DeAPlaneta) seems for tales like this, with nice worldwide enchantment, huge manufacturing values and beloved characters that resonate with audiences everywhere in the world.”

“We will’t wait to unveil the epic adventures of those iconic characters not solely on their nice movie show expertise, however on the numerous completely different transmedia storytelling that this massive new franchise has to supply,” mentioned Segura.

Pathe’s slate contains “Coda,” which opened Sundance and landed a record-breaking cope with Apple, and the corporate is in pre-production on “Asterix & Obelix: The Silk Street,” one other big-budget French film anticipated to shoot later this yr.