Three new cars arrive in Gran Turismo 7 along with events and news for PS4 and PS5

Polyphony Digital has detailed the update after advancing the silhouettes of the vehicles a few days ago.

After its launch in March, Gran Turismo 7 continues to receive content from Polyphony Digital and, after a maintenance announced for this morning, the May update is now available, which includes three new cars of which Yamauchi had already left us clues.

The speculations of the community have finally been half fulfilled. The first vehicle is Toyota GR010 Hybrid ‘21, which has been the winner of the 24 hours of Le Mans and has been one of the most celebrated by the community. The second is the Suzuki Vision Grand Touringthat is, a prototype that is carried out exclusively for the game in collaboration with the brand.

Toyota GR010 Hybrid ‘21

Three new events addedLastly, the Roaster Shop Rampage It also makes an appearance, being able to acquire it by buying it at Brand Central like the rest of the vehicles that are being incorporated in the monthly updates. In addition, on the official website they celebrate the inclusion of the location of New Orleans in Scapes mode, which allows us to take virtual images with a photorealistic appearance.

Along with these new features, more things related to competitions are added. Without going any further, there three new events (Lightwight K-Cup, Vision Gran Turismo Trophy and Gr. 1 Prototype Series) with different tests to overcome, as well as new unlockable menus for the Café.

Polyphony also highlights that they incorporate 55 new conversations with the characters with whom we interact, although we do not know how it modifies the experience. Similarly, paints are added and minor adjustments are made to the experience with the game, as well as tweaks to the rewards of arcade and custom races.

In the absence of knowing official and updated sales figures, the impression is that Gran Turismo 7 is performing well commercially in its PS4 and PS5 versions. In fact, the very Sony has confirmed a future series in development on the driving franchise, along with a couple of other PlayStation sagas.

