Three oil workers injured in a massive explosion in Indian Oil Ltd’s oil well in Assam

July 22, 2020
Tinsukia: On Wednesday, a massive explosion occurred near the tiger well of Oil India Limited (Oil) in Tinsukia district of Assam, injuring three foreign experts engaged in the task of extinguishing the well for more than a month. Also Read – Assam Flood: More than 40 lakh people affected by floods in Assam, UN said- We are ready to help

Jayant Bormudoi, senior manager of public relations affairs of Oil India Limited, told that the experts have been taken to a hospital in Dibrugarh. He said the experts have been identified as Anthony Steven Reynolds, Doug Dallas and Craig Neil Dunken. Also Read – Weather Alert: Clouds in many states of the country, warning of heavy rain at some places

He said that the experts were engaged in extinguishing the fire of the well at the same time the explosion occurred. Significantly, after the release of gas in the well from May 28, he caught fire on June 9, in which two firefighters have died.

After the explosion, the work of extinguishing the fire has stopped. Officials said that the cause and nature of the blast is being known.

