Three people died due to scorching explosion during oil theft from oil tanker

November 13, 2020
Chandigarh Three people were killed and two injured when an oil tanker exploded near a roadside eatery near Sarasini village in Mohali district of Punjab on Friday. The condition of one of the injured is critical. police gave this information. Also Read – 9 killed in cotton mill blast, PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah assured help

He said that the blast took place in a tanker standing near Rama Dhaba in Dera Abbasi when some people were trying to steal oil from it. Police said the dead have been identified as Jaswinder (35), Bablu (20) and Vikram (24). More than 80 percent of another person’s body is burnt. He is undergoing treatment at PGI Hospital, Chandigarh. He said that the driver of the oil tanker has also got scorched. Also Read – Agriculture Laws News: Punjab State Legislative Assembly Proposals Against Agriculture Law, Can Any State Reject Center Law?

Police said that all the dhabas in the area will be inspected to find out the oil theft. Officials said that the sub-divisional magistrate has been ordered to investigate the matter. Strict punitive action will be taken against those who violate the law. Also Read – Paris came in panic with the sounds of the explosion, there was chaos, know what happened

