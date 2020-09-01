‘Three-Physique Downside’ Series From Benioff & Weiss, Woo Set at Netflix

Netflix has ordered a drama sequence primarily based on the award-winning Chinese language e-book sequence “The Three-Physique Downside” with David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo set to jot down and government produce.

The sequence order covers all three books within the trilogy — “The Three-Physique Downside,” “The Darkish Forest,” and “Loss of life’s Finish,” all of which have been written by Liu Cixin. They inform the story of humanity’s first contact with an alien civilization. Netflix struck a take care of The Three-Physique Universe and Yoozoo Group for the rights to provide an English-language adaptation of the books.

“Liu Cixin’s trilogy is probably the most bold science-fiction sequence we’ve learn, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s till the top of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe,” Benioff and Weiss stated. “We stay up for spending the subsequent years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences world wide.”

The undertaking boasts an all-star lineup behind the digicam. Along with Benioff, Weiss, and Woo, Rian Johnson serves as government producer together with Brad Pitt and Rosamund Pike. Cixin and Ken Liu, who wrote the English variations of the primary and third books, function consulting producers.

“David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo have expertise tackling bold sagas over time and area,” stated Peter Friedlander, vp of orginal sequence at Netfix. “Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman have lengthy dazzled followers with thrilling and mind-bending epics. They’re all fierce advocates of ‘The Three-Physique Downside.’ As ardent followers, it was particularly significant to us to get the assist of Liu Cixin who created this expansive universe. All of us share the identical purpose: to pay homage to this unimaginable story and take members on the journey of a lifetime.”

Benioff and Weiss government produce beneath their Bighead Littlehead banner together with the corporate’s newly put in president, Bernadette Caulfield. Johnson, Ram Bergman, and Nena Rodrigue government produce through T Avenue Productions. Pitt government produces with together with Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Leisure. Pike and Robie Uniacke government produce for Primitive Streak. Lin Qi, chairman of Yoozoo Group and The Three-Physique Universe, and Zhao Jilong, vp of The Three-Physique Universe, additionally government produce.

“It’s a privilege to be adapting one of many nice masterpieces of Chinese language science-fiction,” Woo stated. “‘The Three-Physique Downside’ trilogy combines so many issues I like: wealthy, multi-layered characters and true existential stakes – all advised as a sublime and deeply human allegory. I’m thrilled to kick off my partnership with Netflix with this achieved artistic workforce.”

“The Three-Physique Downside” marks the primary undertaking Benioff and Weiss are connected to jot down at Netflix for the reason that duo, who beforehand created HBO’s “Recreation of Thrones,” signed an total deal at the streamer reportedly value 9 figures. The brand new present is little doubt the kind of bold style programming Netflix hoped would come from the deal, as fantasy drama “Recreation of Thrones” proved to be a worldwide hit and wrapped up its run final yr after eight seasons and quite a few awards and accolades. Benioff and Weiss are additionally connected to government produce “The Chair,” a six-episode Netflix dramedy starring Sandra Oh and Jay Duplass and written by Amanda Peet.

Woo can also be at the moment beneath an total take care of Netflix, which he signed earlier this yr. He most just lately co-created and served as showrunner on “The Terror: Infamy” at AMC, which advised a supernatural horror story set in an internment camp for Japanese Individuals throughout World Battle II. His different credit embrace “True Blood,” “Manhattan,” and the HBO film adaptation of “The Immortal Lifetime of Henrietta Lacks.”

“I’ve the best respect for and religion within the artistic workforce adapting ‘The Three-Physique Downside’ for tv audiences,” stated Cixin. “I got down to inform a narrative that transcends time and the confines of countries, cultures and races; one which compels us to contemplate the destiny of humankind as a complete. It’s a nice honor as an creator to see this distinctive sci-fi idea journey and acquire fandom throughout the globe and I’m excited for brand new and present followers all around the world to find the story on Netflix.”