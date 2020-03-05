Three Pop TV Original Series Not Moving Forward as ViacomCBS Shifts Toward Owned IP (EXCLUSIVE)

Pop TV is paring down its scripted programming commitments as mud continues to settle from the Viacom-CBS merger. Selection has realized solely that three authentic collection — “Flack,” “Florida Women,” and “Finest Intentions” — won’t transfer forward on the community. Their respective studios will probably be free to buy the exhibits to different retailers.

In line with a number of sources, studio companions have been knowledgeable at first of this week that the exhibits wouldn’t be persevering with at Pop. Manufacturing on no less than two of the exhibits was scheduled to start quickly.

Pop’s breakout hit collection “Schitt’s Creek” stays the cornerstone of the community, with the present at present airing its sixth and remaining season. The collection finale is scheduled to air April 7 and will probably be simulcast on Pop, Comedy Central, and Emblem. As well as, Pop is transferring ahead with plans to air a fourth season of “One Day at a Time,” the critically-acclaimed reboot of the traditional sitcom that Pop famously revived after the present was canceled at Netflix. Season four of the collection will air solely on Pop starting March 24.

Pop introduced that “Florida Women” had been renewed for a second season again in October, whereas the Anna Paquin-led “Flack” was renewed for a second season in August that’s scheduled to start airing subsequent week. The community had introduced a collection order for “Finest Intentions,” which hails from A+E Studios and “American Pie” author Adam Herz, in July.

“We’re extraordinarily disenchanted in Pop’s resolution to not transfer ahead with ‘Finest Intentions,’” an A+E Studios spokesperson stated in an announcement. “We’ve full confidence in our artistic staff and are actively purchasing the collection to different retailers.”

The transfer shouldn’t be altogether sudden, as ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish has made it clear that making use of IP managed by the corporate will probably be a precedence now that the merger is full. All three of the exhibits not transferring ahead have been produced by outdoors studios.

“Our content material technique isn’t about spending extra,” Bakish stated on ViacomCBS earnings name on Feb. 20. “It’s about higher aligning the mixed firm spending with development potential and maximizing the worth of our content material, IP and franchises throughout our now bigger asset base”

Pop introduced a spherical of layoffs final week, a part of a primary spherical of layoffs at ViacomCBS that have been already within the works; as Selection beforehand reported, the corporate had been making ready to let go of round 100 workers as early as Feb. 26.