Three Popular Diet Myths Debunked by Scientific Evidence

Food Myths – Romina Pereiro – Nutrition

Today I’m going to tell you three food myths that people believe to be true. We are in the post-truth era, in which a belief seems to carry more weight than the truth. scientific evidence. And more and more information appears that confuses us, so today, from sciencewe are going to demolish three very popular myths.

1-The first myth says that the sugar free products They are good for losing weight.

Beware, sugar-free products are usually prepared and intended for people who need control your blood glucose. But, many times, the amount of glucose is decreased but other nutrients are increasedsuch as the fatso that they taste good. Therefore, the energy provided by this food remains intact and is often higher compared to its regular version. Therefore, it is important to always pay attention to the hang tags.

Sugar-free products are usually prepared and intended for people who need to control their blood glucose (Christin Klose / dpa)

2-The myth number two says how much more we perspirethe more fat we burn.

This is not like this. with the sweat water and mineral salts are lost, but never fat. Sweat losses usually reduce weight a little, but because of the dehydration they produce. We regain this weight when we rehydrate later.

With sweat you lose water and mineral salts, but never fat (Getty)

3-The myth Number Three. Los fruit juices They are good replacements for meals.

Not fake. the juices they do not have the fiber of the fruit, nor the nutrients of the peel and, in addition, they concentrate all the natural sugar of the fruits. If you are going to use them eventually as a substitute for main meals, you can make yourself a smoothie in which you use the whole fruit and add some source of protein such as milk, yogurt or some dried fruit.

Myth number three. Fruit juices are good meal replacements (Getty)

The myths probably won’t go away and science is dynamic. Therefore, many times, people will continue to feel confused with so much information. Therefore, I always tell you that it is very important stay updated with a critical look and consult professionals when doubts arise.

There are many more myths and they are usually associated with diets, tips and advice that we find in social networks and even in other media. “Eat fat” shakes, patches, magic powders, phrases that magically decree that you are going to burn fat, virtual gastric band and so on the list, which is eternal.

In desperation to lose weight, some people may resort to certain magical diets, consuming products that are not recommended or harmful

How I always recommend, ask yourself Who is giving you that information? Is there a registered professional? An official body? Who is the one who signs the article? Is there another extra source of consultation?

In desperation to lose weight, some people may turn to certain magical diets, to consume products not recommended the harmful, the eliminate entire food groups or incorporate some type of compensatory behavior that is not beneficial to health. It is important to note that there is no food that has the ability by itself to make you gain weight or lose weight. What foods do have is different nutritional qualities.

I invite you to always use critical thinking, question, allow yourself to doubt and consult serious professionals

Science has shown that a diet that has a beginning and an end, it is not effective. In general, this type of magical proposals They have an attractive, original title or name that captures our attention very easily. They usually promise a very fast weight loss. Others tend to exaggerate their characteristics and properties using descriptive words such as fabulous, surprising, incredible, new.

Therefore, I invite you to always use critical thinking, question, allow yourself to doubt and consult professionals seriously. It is possible to lose weight by following a balanced eating plan, slightly increasing physical exercise, working on emotions and following up with medical treatment.

* Romina Pereiro has a degree in nutrition MN 7722

Editing: Rocío Klipphan

Producer: Dolores Ferrer Novotný

KEEP READING

What are the different types of gluten sensitivity?

False advice: how to avoid magic recipes and achieve a good diet

The 6 foods that reduce aging and help us live better