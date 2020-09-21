Three-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi, 8 people dead – many feared trapped

Building Collapses In Bhiwandi: In Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, eight people died in the three-storey building collapsed on Monday morning and many are feared trapped in the debris. The NDRF team has reached the spot and relief and rescue work is going on. Also Read – Mumbai Police increased security near Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s bungalows

#UPDATE Death toll rises to 8 in Bhiwandi building collapse incident. Five more people have been rescued: Thane Municipal Corporation PRO #Maharashtra https://t.co/kGgAEs3vDP – ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

According to preliminary information, so far 20 people and a five-year-old child have been saved.

#WATCH Maharashtra: A team of NDRF rescued a child from under the debris at the site of building collapse in Bhiwandi, Thane. At least five people have lost their lives in the incident which took place earlier today. pic.twitter.com/6j90p1GloQ – ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

On behalf of the NDRF, it was told that 20-25 people are feared trapped in the rubble of this building located in Patel compound of Bhiwandi. Waiting for more information.