Three-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi, 8 people dead – many feared trapped

September 21, 2020
Building Collapses In Bhiwandi: In Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, eight people died in the three-storey building collapsed on Monday morning and many are feared trapped in the debris. The NDRF team has reached the spot and relief and rescue work is going on. Also Read – Mumbai Police increased security near Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s bungalows

According to preliminary information, so far 20 people and a five-year-old child have been saved.

On behalf of the NDRF, it was told that 20-25 people are feared trapped in the rubble of this building located in Patel compound of Bhiwandi. Waiting for more information.

