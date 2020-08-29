Entertainment

Three terrorists killed in search encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, search operation continues

August 29, 2020
Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces have been successful in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces have killed three terrorists after an encounter in Jadura area of ​​Pulwama. The terrorists have not been identified yet and the search operation is on. Also Read – J&K Encounter Update: Security forces succeed, 4 terrorists killed in Shopian, firing continues

News agency ANI quoted the Kashmir Police as saying, “Police and security forces have killed the militants in an encounter that started late Friday in Jadura area of ​​Pulwama.” The terrorists have not been identified yet and the search operation is on.

