Three visions of what we never see in video games about war: civilians

Some video games use war in a literal sense of the term, they use it. Dozens of enemies who fall in wild exchanges of bullets – or missiles, or bayonet blows – and protagonists who do not do so despite receiving them. Others, however, prefer to use war as a vehicle to tell stories, to express and, ultimately, to stir from another point of view.

Video games, understood as works of art, communicate. A lot, a little, more or less, but they communicate. To exemplify and focus the theme: the war video games. Call of Duty, Medal of Honor or Wolfenstein put the player in the shoes of a super soldier capable of winning a World War or destabilizing the Third Reich with a pair of hands, arms and legs. That is communication: the hyper-spectacularization of war. However, it is not so common for the player to be placed in the shoes of the more homeless.

What do you see from the other side? What do the most disadvantaged feel, those who do not fight, children, women, the elderly? What do video games say when they put the player in the shoes of war civilians and how do they do it? In this text we speak with some narrative experts to discover some examples of titles that have treated war and its victims with the respect they deserve and that, moreover, have offered a perspective far removed from what has been traditional in our entertainment .

Titles such as Valiant Hearts, This War of Mine or Attentat 1942 parade through this report as clear examples that the art of video games also has something to contribute to a subject as hard and difficult as war and, more specifically, we refer to them based on the very different ways in which they treat civilians.

When civilians also fight

Saint Mihiel, France. August 1 1914. Emile He is a humble man who lives on his farm, outside the city, in a peaceful way. The war breaks out between Germany and Russia over the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand and that peace vanishes. One of the consequences of France’s entry into the war is that every Frenchman of German descent has to leave the country. the fate of Karl, Emile’s son-in-law, is sealed. He has to leave and abandon his newborn child. Emile, with more laziness than will, is getting ready to the French army to put an end to hell as soon as possible. But he didn’t know what this one deparaba them.

These characters from Valiant Hearts they are two quiet men: they live in their homes, they take care of those close to them, they do not harm anyone. And they are called to die. Or what is worse: to die killing. To kill each other, between family -Karl is recruited by the German army-. There are two other characters who, although they do not know each other, exemplify the desperation that he has nothing to lose because he has already lost everything. Freddie he enlists as a volunteer with the sole objective of avenging the death of his wife; Anna looking for his father, kidnapped by the Germans because of his scientific skills.

For Ramon Mendezdoctor in Translation and Para-translation of videogames from the University of Vigo, Valiant Hearts communicates “very well” the feeling of being a civilian in a war because “it moves away from the traditional narrative and plays a lot with the underlying message“. He states about the Ubisoft title: “We see things, but others are inferred that, sometimes, we know from history, and in other cases, we simply intuit them because they are reflections of our fears“.

In this same line, Alberto Venegasa doctor in History from the University of Murcia and also a video game academic, praises Ubisoft’s work “its ability to propose different points of view about the conflict associated with very different characters, such as, for example, that of a soldier of German origin and inhabitant of France, who sees how, overnight, his country of origin declares war on his host country“.

Valiant Hearts tells a specific story. Through simple mechanics, a picturesque artistic style, simple mini-games and the occasional video sequence, the French team puts together a video game in which, although the death does not have such a punitive character -if you fail, you return to the checkpoint-, it matters: “In the games, even if we are immortal between lives, resurrections or continuations, we still want to avoid death and it frustrates us to fall. There are games that bet on taking the iron off the matter and advancing without further ado to the end of the adventure and there are others that want to make us reflect, think, meditate on who we are and how we want the world in which we live to be. In the end, it is a question of how the medium is used by the creatives, but the narrative tools they are there and they offer infinite possibilities”, evaluates Méndez.

Civilians who die

Sarajevo, Bosnia. 1992. Pavel, Bruno and Marco (O Boris, Katia or Roman; you can choose) are survivors of the war. They live in a dilapidated house. They don’t have a bed, they don’t have a sofa, they don’t have food or a stove to cook it, they don’t have medicine. They are cold, hungry, piles of rubble and holes in the windows through which evildoers sneak. They do have that.

This War of Mine It is a kind of adventure that inherits some aspects of the classic point and click, also in 2D, but very different from Valiant Hearts. There is no story here: we manage a group of characters who live in a collapsed house and who have to survive collecting resources –food, medicines-, making tools –stoves, beds, sofas- and improving their shelter –walls on windows, stoves-. In abandoned and looted areas there may be wood or components; in populated houses, from food to medicine. The goal is to survive: as one can, but survive.

In games we want to avoid death and it frustrates us to fallRamon MendezThe work of 11 bit studios rips on its own. In the first bars of the work, the player will be able to go to the house of some elderly people and steal their medicines, take their food and scavenge with their materials. Ultimately, rip them off. All this while asking us to let them live: “My wife is sick”he cries. “Please, she’s going to die.” “Please please please”. But you have to do it because surviving is an obligation. The character returns devastated by what has been done -he does not stop repeating it and changes his mood, if not to “Sad”, to “Depressed”-. But the next day he returns because there were no more resources in the backpack and each journey had to be optimized. And the couple is no longer. Because we’ve stolen your belongings. And you give up control. And you swallow saliva.

The cruelty of war in its purest state. The game tells you who does not eat will be eaten and invites you to be part of that misfortune. For Venegas, the title “focuses not on explaining a conflict from different points of view but on showing excuse me contemporary armed conflict affects a series of ordinary civilians“. And he does it in two ways: the first, “bypassing the media tradition of selecting the heroic soldier as the protagonist and focusing on the civilian who must decide whether maintains its ethics or, on the other hand, manages to survive in a scenario influenced by places in the present world such as Sarajevo”; and second, “through the video game’s own alphabet, through the mechanicaland not through the text”.

These decisions that Venegas talks about are made by the characters, but they are commanded by the player. On this, Méndez assesses: “Especially relevant is how [This War of Mine] forces us to make decisions that we are not used to, in contexts that we do not know (although they are real), putting ourselves in the skin of those survivors, and how those decisions are morally questionable. Our mind suggests other alternatives that, unfortunately, are not possible in the war context in which we find ourselves”. This is how the Polish video game immerses us fully in the war: “That tension of knowing that, whatever we decide, It will be a mistake with consequencesis precisely what gets us into the harshness of the conflict”, the academic thinks about it.

Civilians who report

This War of Mine tells you that whoever does not eat will be eaten, and invites you to be part of that misfortunePrague, Czech Republic. 1942. Reinhard Heidrych, one of Hitler’s right-hand men and governor of the protectorates of Bohemia and Moravia -now the Czech Republic-, is assassinated in broad daylight by two Czech soldiers in the well-known Operation Anthropoid. The Führer’s retaliation is bloody: more than 1,500 people are killed; more than 3,000 Jews, sent to concentration camps; and the towns of Lidice and Lezáky, where the murderers are suspected to be hiding, are devastated. Fear is the new ruler of Bohemia and Moravia.

With this premise begins Bombing 1942, a video game that is far from the concept we have of this word. Attempt 1942 is a experience; it is more like an interactive documentary than a game as we understand it. It is more visual than anything else: it tells the story of how several people survived the atrocities experienced in the territory during that time, and it does so through statements and real images along with black and white comic-style vignettes.

The game twists your stomach without taking any action. You have to read, listen and understand the message; It doesn’t have action, it doesn’t have moves, it doesn’t have much else. Only dialogue choices and one raw narration that reflects the situation experienced during the conflict. For Méndez, Attentat 1942 “not only narrates stories lesser knownbut also has real testimonials that are heartbreaking”. That a video game speaks in such a direct way to the viewer, in front of the camera, is not so common. But it achieves what it wants: to convey the horror of war.

Same message, different execution

Each video game mentioned seeks the same thing: try to place the player in the most unfair situation, more inhuman possible. There is a phrase that says that “in the worst moments you know people better”, but who would not do everything in their power to save themselves from the miseries of war, or, going further, to save your loved ones?

The expressive capacity of video games allows everyone to communicate in their own way. For example, Valiant Hearts “chooses to situate the historical explanation of the conflict as primordial object of the work, while This War of Mine moves away from this didactic intention and tries to ‘make the player feel’ what an armed conflict can be today”, says Venegas. And he adds: “one gives name and surname to what happened […] and another tries not to expressly mention any real conflict in order to place himself in the plane of experience.

Attentat 1942 is an experience; looks more like an interactive documentaryDespite the obvious difference in how each game communicates its message in one way or another, Méndez is clear: “The tragedy of war is what it is and it doesn’t matter how you tell it, present it or disguise it: it is one misfortune after another that is there and removes things from us in different waysin the same way that in the conflict of the real world there will be different points of view and different emotions associated with each situation”. Thus, he sentences: “All ways of communicating the tragedy are welcome”.