Three ways to share your ID over the Internet without taking serious risks: the software programs that will be your allies for it

To send your ID to third parties over the Internet is never a good idea. There are many risks that you can run after sharing this personal identification and, in fact, in Genbeta, we already tell you in depth the hell that people have suffered for sharing this document through Wallapop, in a totally innocent way.

In addition to the Wallapop scam that even the authorities have warned about because it is becoming more widespread (and whereby the scammer claims that he wants to trust you for a high-price transaction), there are more times when someone may ask you for this document. Sometimes it will even be legal, like procedures intended to prevent money laundering. There are also hotels and airlines that ask you when you make reservations or procedures with them for your trips.

Precautions to prevent your identity from being stolen with your DNI





Although it is never advisable to give it if you do not know the recipient, because they can end up impersonating you, even in bookmakers, if you decide to do it or if you need it for any reason, take certain precautions.

Here we share the tips and software programs on your PC that will be your allies.

Pixel the photograph or signature. You can use software programs on your PC such as ShareX (described here in a list of 30 applications so good that it is hard to believe that they are free) or PixaTool to select a part of an image (it is recommended that it be either the photograph or your signature) and that it be pixelated. If you’re using Photoshop, you can pull the ‘Crystallize’ filter to make the features appear much less defined. We also recommend its Photopea clone.