Threema, the paid WhatsApp that promises maximum privacy and is at the top of downloads

The messaging podium may belong to the trio formed by WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook Messenger, but there are more multi-platform options at our fingertips. And Threema is just one of the most attractive: for its versatility, for how private your conversations are and for how well it adapts to almost any system. Despite its advantages, Threema is not well known: costing 4.99 euros plays against it.

Among the huge number of messaging applications that offer their services for free, there is an irreducible one that resists the usual system of monetization in the software environment: free download and monetization through user data (and services to companies, as in the case of WhatsApp). How can Threema stay at the top of the download charts by charging for a service that is usually offered for free? Privacy is the key.

Direct payment as a guarantee of privacy

Threema setup on Android

If the rest of the messaging applications access certain usage data to withdraw money from the different platforms, Why not ask the user directly for the investment? This is exactly Threema’s initial approach: it offers a secure messaging platform that does not retain user data, is completely open source (applications, server software and encryption protocols) and does not share anything with other companies.

At a basic level, Threema offers more or less the same as more common rivals, such as WhatsApp, Telegram or Facebook Messenger: direct one-to-one or group messaging, calls and video calls. All communications are end-to-end encrypted by default (like WhatsApp), it can be used without a phone number (like Telegram) and the servers are in Switzerland (WhatsApp has its own in Ireland and Telegram in the Netherlands).

Not everything is pretty in Threema, of course. Its main drawback imposes a barrier that very few overcome: having to pay for the application (4.99 euros) it supposes a toll of entrance difficult to assume. And this leads to the second major drawback for Threema, although it is not strictly its fault: the number of users using the secure messaging platform is limited.

Threema is not suitable for everyone, but for groups of people who are concerned about their privacy and who are willing to pay to use a service that they would get for free with any other messaging app. Companies looking for a secure platform (Threema is suitable for self-managed servers), users who distrust other solutions or simply for those who want to communicate with each other outside the usual norm.

Paying for messaging is not common, so it is very difficult to find other users with Threema; unless a group of contacts decides to use the application together (friends, family, workers…)

If you are willing to assume the barrier to entry, which is not excessive for what Threema itself offers (it only imposes a cost for downloading, no subscriptions or subsequent payments), the truth is that its performance is excellent. It doesn’t add more options to what can be found in its competitors, but in return, its commitment to security and privacy is real and palpable. Apart from the fact that all the software related to messaging is Open Source, Threema is frequently audited by independent organizations that guarantee what they promote. And it works without giving any personal data: neither names nor contacts nor telephone numbers nor emails.

Maximum security that prevents even screenshots

Threema setup on Android

Threema’s maxim is security, and that is something that the application takes to its maximum expression. Encryption keys, different colored dots that show the reliability of each user, personalization of reading and writing settings by contact, incognito keyboard so that there are no leaks through the keys… And block screenshots by defaulta really useful tool for those who do not want their data to be shared. screenshots.

For what Threema offers, its price is not expensive. The problem comes when comparing the platform with the majority messaging services: paying to get the same thing as with WhatsApp or Telegram, rebound losing the option to chat with most contacts, represents a clear loss when assessing the jump to Threema. And that the application is usually among the most downloaded from the App Store and Google Play: in our experience, it is very worthwhile.