Thrill Channel Makes ‘Mannequin Household’ Its First Original Show

Suspense-thriller collection “Mannequin Household” has been set as the primary authentic manufacturing from the horror channel Thrill, which is operated by Hong Kong-based Celestial Tiger Leisure. The present will make its debut in time for Halloween.

Directed by Malaysian filmmaker Adrian Teh (“Paskal: The Film”), “Mannequin Household” is a two-parter revolving round a single-parent household who uncover the darkish secrets and techniques of different households dwelling in a seemingly excellent neighborhood. Starring singer-songwriter Uriah See (“Fried Rice Paradise”), singer-actress Thor Yin Wi, and actress-model Kendra Sow, half one of many present will premiere on Thrill on Oct. 31, with the second to observe on Nov. 7.

“Mannequin Household” marks Teh’s first manufacturing after rising from a COVID-19 lockdown, he mentioned in an announcement. As of Thursday, Malaysia has had over 17,000 instances with 167 deaths. Thursday noticed a surge of the variety of infections with 660 new instances. The present can even be a showcase of Malaysian expertise, “with some new faces alongside the skilled actors in Malaysia,” Teh added.

Following the premiere on Thrill, a six part-version, labeled as a director’s reduce, might be streamed on Thrill’s companion platforms.

CTE, which is owned by non-public funding agency Saban Capital Group, Malaysia’s Astro Abroad and Lionsgate, has been ramping up authentic productions at different components of its channels bouquet. These embody Celestial Motion pictures, CCM, KIX, Miao Mi and cHK, variously obtainable as linear, on-demand and over-the-stop companies.

“Thrill’s ’Mannequin Household’ is an bold undertaking by Adrian and his workforce of gifted forged and crew, because the story pushes many boundaries in depicting the deep-seated feelings and darkish impulses in human beings,” mentioned Ofanny Choi, CTE president.