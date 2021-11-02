Through-Election Consequence LIVE Replace: Counting of by-elections continues, BJP suffered a significant setback in Himachal-Bengal-Rajasthan

Through-Election Consequence LIVE Replace: Counting of votes has began within the by-elections of 3 Lok Sabha and 29 meeting constituencies of the rustic and its effects are to be had at the web page of the Fee. effects.eci.gov.in may also be considered on. Through-elections have been held in 14 states on 30 October. The 3 Lok Sabha seats the place by-elections had been held come with Dadar Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. As of late’s consequence may be being connected to the meeting elections to be held in 5 states of the rustic. That is why everybody’s eyes will likely be on the result of this mini meeting election lately.Additionally Learn – ByeElections2021: Election Fee gave strict directions – simply take the certificates, cannot have a good time after victory

Probably the most attention-grabbing contest within the by-elections is being noticed in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, other folks will likely be ready so much for the result of the by-elections in those two states, for the reason that election marketing campaign was once accomplished fiercely in each those states. In Bihar the place RJD supremo Lalu himself campaigned for RJD. So on the similar time, the election marketing campaign in Madhya Pradesh had larger such a lot that CM Shivraj himself had addressed greater than 20 public conferences. All eyes can also be on the result of Bengal and Rajasthan. Additionally Learn – Bengal Election Consequence: Mamta’s defeat no longer but showed on ECI web page, Governor referred to as for assembly day after today

Counting LIVE Updates Additionally Learn – Through-Elections 2017 effects information updates: Sikkim’s Higher Burtuk Meeting seat | Sikkim by-election: securing 90% votes in Higher Burtuk meeting seat

Congress is now main in all 3 seats of Himachal Pradesh, BJP has suffered a setback.

TMC has gained one seat in West Bengal, main in 3 seats.

In Himachal Pradesh, now Congress is main on 2 seats and BJP on 1 (3 seats in overall). In Madhya Pradesh, BJP is now main on 2 seats and Congress on 1 (3 seats in overall).

YSRCP is main on unmarried seat in Andhra Pradesh, BJP on 3 and UPPL on 2, JD(U) and RJD in a single seat every in Bihar and INLD on unmarried seat in Haryana.

-BJP and Congress are forward in Himachal Pradesh (3 seats) and Karnataka (2 seats every), BJP is forward in all 3 seats in Madhya Pradesh and Congress is main in unmarried seat in Maharashtra.

BJP is main in 1 out of three seats in Madhya Pradesh, NPP and UDP in 1 out of three seats in Meghalaya, Zoram Other people’s Motion in 1 seat in Mizoram and 1 out of two seats in Rajasthan, Congress is main.

TMC is main in 1 out of four seats in West Bengal.

Within the by-elections for the meeting constituencies, BJP is forward in 1 out of five seats in Assam, RJD in 1 out of two seats in Bihar, Congress in 1 out of three seats in Himachal Pradesh and BJP and Congress in a single seat every in Karnataka is happening.

BJP main in Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and Shiv Sena main in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

BJP-JJP candidate Govind Kanda has claimed victory in Ellenabad, Haryana.

BJP’s Dnyaneshwar Patil is main from Khandwa Lok Sabha seat.

Congress candidate Pratibha Singh is main over BJP’s Kaushal Thakur from Mandi.

Counting of votes is underway in Dinhata, Khardaha, Gosaba (SC), and Shantipur in West Bengal.

Counting of votes for the by-elections to 9 meeting seats within the 3 northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram started on Tuesday amid tight safety preparations and strict COVID-19 protocols. This knowledge has been given by way of the election officers.

Counting of votes for the by-elections to the Ellenabad meeting constituency of Haryana started on Tuesday amid tight safety. This knowledge was once given by way of an election reputable.

Balloting was once held in 3 Lok Sabha seats

Balloting was once hung on 30 October for three Lok Sabha seats. The ones have been 3 seats – Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh.

All eyes are on the result of the by-elections held in 29 meeting seats lately

Through-elections for 5 meeting seats in Assam, 4 in West Bengal, 3 every in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, two every in Bihar and Karnataka and one seat every in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Telangana. has been accomplished. Allow us to let you know that within the elections hung on about part a dozen of those 29 seats, the BJP had previous gained, the Congress were given 9 seats, whilst the remainder seats went to the regional events.