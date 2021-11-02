Through-Election End result LIVE Replace: Counting continues for 3 Lok Sabha-29 meeting seats, a large setback for BJP in Himachal-Bengal

Through-Election End result LIVE Replace: Counting of votes has began within the by-elections of 3 Lok Sabha and 29 meeting constituencies of the rustic and its effects are to be had at the site of the Fee. effects.eci.gov.in Can also be noticed on Through-elections had been held in 13 states on 30 October. The 3 Lok Sabha seats the place by-elections had been held come with Dadar Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. These days’s outcome may be being related to the meeting elections to be held in 5 states of the rustic. That is why everybody’s eyes shall be on the result of this mini meeting election as of late.Additionally Learn – ByeElections2021: Election Fee gave strict directions – simply take the certificates, cannot have fun after victory

Essentially the most fascinating contest within the by-elections is being noticed in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, other people shall be ready so much for the result of the by-elections in those two states, for the reason that election marketing campaign used to be accomplished fiercely in each those states. In Bihar the place RJD supremo Lalu himself campaigned for RJD. So on the identical time, the election marketing campaign in Madhya Pradesh had greater such a lot that CM Shivraj himself had addressed greater than 20 public conferences. All eyes can be on the result of Bengal and Rajasthan. Additionally Learn – MP Through-Elections End result 2020: Supporter of Jyotiraditya Scindia Tulsiram Silavat against document victory

Counting LIVE Updates Additionally Learn – MP Through-Elections End result 2020: Supporters of Congress candidate created ruckus, boycott, watch video

In Himachal Pradesh, now Congress is main on 2 seats and BJP on 1 (3 seats in general). In Madhya Pradesh, BJP is now main on 2 seats and Congress on 1 (3 seats in general).

YSRCP is main on unmarried seat in Andhra Pradesh, BJP on 3 and UPPL on 2, JD(U) and RJD in a single seat each and every in Bihar and INLD on unmarried seat in Haryana.

-BJP and Congress are forward in Himachal Pradesh (3 seats) and Karnataka (2 seats each and every), BJP is forward in all 3 seats in Madhya Pradesh and Congress is main in unmarried seat in Maharashtra.

BJP is main in 1 out of three seats in Madhya Pradesh, NPP and UDP in 1 out of three seats in Meghalaya, Zoram Other folks’s Motion in 1 seat in Mizoram and 1 out of two seats in Rajasthan, Congress is main.

TMC is main in 1 out of four seats in West Bengal.

Within the by-elections for the meeting constituencies, BJP is forward in 1 out of five seats in Assam, RJD in 1 out of two seats in Bihar, Congress in 1 out of three seats in Himachal Pradesh and BJP and Congress in a single seat each and every in Karnataka is occurring.

BJP main in Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and Shiv Sena main in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

BJP-JJP candidate Govind Kanda has claimed victory in Ellenabad, Haryana.

BJP’s Dnyaneshwar Patil is main from Khandwa Lok Sabha seat.

Congress candidate Pratibha Singh is main over BJP’s Kaushal Thakur from Mandi.

Counting of votes is underway in Dinhata, Khardaha, Gosaba (SC), and Shantipur in West Bengal.

Counting of votes for the by-elections to 9 meeting seats within the 3 northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram started on Tuesday amid tight safety preparations and strict COVID-19 protocols. This data has been given by way of the election officers.

Counting of votes for the by-elections to the Ellenabad meeting constituency of Haryana started on Tuesday amid tight safety. This data used to be given by way of an election reliable.

Balloting used to be held in 3 Lok Sabha seats

Balloting used to be hung on 30 October for three Lok Sabha seats. The ones had been 3 seats – Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh.

All eyes are on the result of the by-elections held in 29 meeting seats as of late

Through-elections for 5 meeting seats in Assam, 4 in West Bengal, 3 each and every in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, two each and every in Bihar and Karnataka and one seat each and every in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Telangana. has been accomplished. Allow us to let you know that within the elections hung on about part a dozen of those 29 seats, the BJP had previous received, the Congress were given 9 seats, whilst the rest seats went to the regional events.