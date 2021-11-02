Through-Elections Consequence 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting underway for 3 Lok Sabha-29 meeting seats, Shiv Sena forward on BJP-1 in two seats

Through-Elections Consequence 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes has began within the by-elections of 3 Lok Sabha and 29 meeting constituencies of the rustic and its effects are to be had at the web page of the Fee. effects.eci.gov.in May also be noticed on Through-elections had been held in 13 states on 30 October. The 3 Lok Sabha seats the place by-elections had been held come with Dadar Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. Nowadays’s outcome may be being related to the meeting elections to be held in 5 states of the rustic. That is why everybody’s eyes can be on the result of this mini meeting election nowadays.Additionally Learn – MP Through-Elections Consequence 2020: Supporter of Jyotiraditya Scindia Tulsiram Silavat against report victory

Essentially the most fascinating contest within the by-elections is being noticed in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, folks can be ready so much for the result of the by-elections in those two states, for the reason that election marketing campaign was once achieved fiercely in each those states. In Bihar the place RJD supremo Lalu himself campaigned for RJD. So on the identical time, the election marketing campaign in Madhya Pradesh had higher such a lot that CM Shivraj himself had addressed greater than 20 public conferences. All eyes can also be on the result of Bengal and Rajasthan. Additionally Learn – MP Through-Elections Consequence 2020: Supporters of Congress candidate created ruckus, boycott, watch video

Counting LIVE Updates Additionally Learn – LIVE Updates MP Upchunav Consequence 2020: BJP on its technique to a large victory within the by-elections, BJP employees in party

BJP main in Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and Shiv Sena main in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

BJP-JJP candidate Govind Kanda has claimed victory in Ellenabad, Haryana.

BJP’s Dnyaneshwar Patil is main from Khandwa Lok Sabha seat.

Congress candidate Pratibha Singh is main over BJP’s Kaushal Thakur from Mandi.

Counting of votes is underway in Dinhata, Khardaha, Gosaba (SC), and Shantipur in West Bengal.

Counting of votes for the by-elections to 9 meeting seats within the 3 northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram started on Tuesday amid tight safety preparations and strict COVID-19 protocols. This knowledge has been given via the election officers.

Counting of votes for the by-elections to the Ellenabad meeting constituency of Haryana started on Tuesday amid tight safety. This knowledge was once given via an election legitimate.

Balloting was once held in 3 Lok Sabha seats

Balloting was once hung on 30 October for three Lok Sabha seats. The ones had been 3 seats – Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh.

All eyes are on the result of the by-elections held in 29 meeting seats nowadays

Through-elections for 5 meeting seats in Assam, 4 in West Bengal, 3 each and every in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, two each and every in Bihar and Karnataka and one seat each and every in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Telangana. has been achieved. Allow us to let you know that within the elections hung on about part a dozen of those 29 seats, the BJP had previous gained, the Congress were given 9 seats, whilst the remainder seats went to the regional events.