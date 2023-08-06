Through My Window Part 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

An forthcoming Spanish romantic movie is titled Through My Window, Part 3. The movie is based on the same-named book by Ariana Godoy and is directed by Marçal Forés with a script by Eduard Sola.

Pilar Castro, Clara Galle, and Julio Pea all appear in the movie. On February 4, 2022, the first installment of it was made available on Netflix. A sequel named “Through My Window: Across the Sea” was released on June 23, 2023.

A third film, Through My Window: Looking Toward You, is now being made. The “Tudum” live Netflix event saw the announcement of its 2024 release date.

Fans of Through My Window are eagerly anticipating the third installment and are curious about the following season.

We recognize your enthusiasm, therefore we have provided all the information about Through My Window’s third installment. Teenage years plus the years following are the most vulnerable times of your life.

You experience a lot of change throughout this period, including falling in love, starting new relationships, and ending others. Unexpectedly, this critical period is also when you are intended to create your life.

A time that has the power to destroy you may also create you. The same is true of Raquel and Ares.

These names may be familiar to you since Adraina Godoy’s renowned trilogy Outside My Window features them as characters.

Through My Window: Across The Sea is the title of the movie. The second movie had a lot of worry and stress.

There were many aspects of the movie that we did not enjoy, but all of them were required to put the love between the two main characters to the test.

You must be curious about the anticipated release date for the third movie. We hold every the information you want, so you don’t need to worry any more. To understand the details of Through My Window, read this article.

The first film of the “Through My Window” film series is titled “Through My Window.” It was released on Netflix in February 2022 and told the love tale of a young girl called Raquel and her wealthy bad-boy neighbor Ares.

Through My Window Part 3 Release Date

Through My Window: Part 1 was announced and debuted on February 4, 2022. The remaining information will be made public in the next years. On June 23, 2023, the sequel to From My Window was published.

Unfortunately, it is yet unknown if Outside My Window will be receiving a third installment. Currently, confirmation of its renewal status is required.

Additionally, the show’s production company has not yet given it the go-ahead in writing. However, the show’s writers have stated a desire for a third season and suggested possible plotlines.

Through My Window Part 3 Cast

If renewed, Through My Window Part 3’s cast will include Julio Pea as Ares Hidalgo, Clara Galle as Raquel, Pilar Castro as Rosa Mara, Hugo Arbues as Apolo Hidalgo, Rachel Lascar as Sofa Hidalgo, Eric Masip as Artemis Hidalgo, Natalia Azahara as Daniela, Guillermo Lasheras as Yoshi, Marià Casals as Marco, Luca de la Puerta as Samy, and Emilia Lazo as Claudia.

Through My Window Part 3 Trailer

Through My Window Part 3 Plot

The show has not been brought back by Netflix after a third season. Since there aren’t many facts known about Through My Window’s third season, we can only infer a few things about the plot.

However, we may anticipate that the tale will continue where it left off for the previous season in the following season.

The second video, which portrays Raquel and Ares’ problems as a result of their long-distance romance, tends to be realistic than the first. They devote the same amount of time to their love relationships and their studies.

Despite their ability to communicate, they have now reached a point wherein their distance divides them.

Furthermore, we must keep in mind that Ares represents a medical student having a full schedule. Unlike other young people, at least they are serious about their academics.

Raquel and Ares reconnect in the second film while on their short vacation. However, instead of their relationship strengthening throughout this journey, they became further apart from one another. Gregory and Vera have arrived at the location.

They both share responsibility for the misunderstandings among Raquel and Ares. Yoshi’s love for Raquel grows during this film. We are saddened, but we love Raquel and Ares so much to consider anybody else.

Raquel and Ares’ long-distance romance, which takes place between Barcelona and Stockholm, turns out to be a complete catastrophe despite the love they claimed to have for one another in Through My Window.

During a catastrophic summer weekend along the Mediterranean coast, poor communication and poor decision-making doomed their relationship.

Raquel learns that Ares cheated on him with Vera, one of his university classmates, while he was struggling without his new life in northern Europe, as they attempt to “find each other again” after being apart for so long.

Raquel flirts with Gregory during the usual San Juan night festivities but ultimately decides she isn’t going to do anything involving him since she is still much in love with Ares.

At the same time, Ares rejects Vera’s approaches and suggests throughout their talk that maybe nothing really transpired between them.

The other Hidalgo brothers have to deal with their own love problems. Apolo has finally agreed to Daniela’s suggestion to have a trio, and Artemis is pleading with Claudia for forgiveness for not acknowledging their relationship in front of his family and friends.