Through the ‘Bike Boat’ scheme, 2 accused of cheating people of 42 thousand crores were arrested, making them victims ….

The Economic Offenses Wing of Delhi Police has arrested two promoters of a company cheating under the Ponzi scheme. The police have arrested Sanjay Bhati, CMD of Proud Innovative Promoters Limited and Director Rajesh Bhardwaj. They have been accused of cheating people to the tune of 42 thousand crore through the 'Bike Boat Scheme'. Police said that Sanjay Bhati and Director Rajesh Bhardwaj had cheated about 42,000 crore rupees from thousands of people from different states across the country.

EOW @DelhiPolice arrested CMD Sanjay Bhati & Director Rajesh Bhardwaj of M / S Garvit Innovative Promoters Ltd. They cheated approx 42000 cr from victims of different states on the inducement of good return in a ponzy scheme 'Bike Boat'. @CPDelhi @LtGovDelhi pic.twitter.com/12HMeA1g4S – Economic Offences Wing, Delhi (@EOWDelhi) September 11, 2020

OP CP Mishra, Joint CP of the Economic Offenses Wing of Delhi Police, said that, many people complained against this company and told that the office of this company is in Dadri of Gautam Budh Nagar. The accused had tricked the people complaining that if they invest 62 thousand rupees on a bike, they will get 9500 rupees for 1 year. Also, the money you earn from bike rent will also be found.

Hundreds of people invested in greed. The company started another scheme in January 2019, under which it was said to get Rs 17 thousand for 1 year on investing 1 lakh 24 thousand rupees on electric bike. Initially many people were given money, but later the accused disappeared with the money of the people. Cases are also registered against the accused in Uttar Pradesh and other states. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also investigating the money laundering in this scam.

(Input: agency)