“Through the questionnaire, you will have the opportunity to obtain 1,000 euros…”: this new phishing on WhatsApp supplants Repsol

One of the great threats that any user faces while browsing the internet is phishing. Every day new methods arise to try to hunt people’s personal data with different hooks such as raffles or package payments through fraudulent platforms. And it is that a new fraud related to the Repsol gas station and a supposed raffle in which one thousand euros are offered to the winner in exchange for personal data and those of other contacts.

This new fraud is spreading like wildfire through a Maldita.es WhatsApp chatbot. As we say, WhatsApp receives a message that passes through the Repsol company with a link to a fraudulent website by which they promise that you will win up to 1000 euros.

A new case of Phishing that supplants Repsol

Although, we have been able to verify that the company is not currently doing any type of raffle in this regard. You can see how neither on its official website nor on its social networks or in the Waylet application is there information about the validity of a draw with these characteristics. In addition, the link to which the draw is redirected does not have a Repsol domain, but may be reservedprototype.top, diligentpanorama.top or shakefrown.top.





Likewise, when you enter, a series of questions are presented and after answering them, several gift boxes are shown on which you can click. Like is logic, always ends up winning the first prize with a pop-up message, congratulating the user for being successful. Next, it is requested that in order to access the payment of this amount, a message must be spread in several groups at the same time requesting access to the social network.

What is being achieved in this case are two things: the information of all contactsand also the spread of a fraudulent message that will continue to feed other people to fall into the same scam. Likewise, a person who does it correctly will find a form in which personal data such as address and contact telephone number are requested.

Obviously, no amount is going to be received and the only thing that is achieved is steal personal information and then sell it. That is why several tips should always be followed to avoid phishing, such as checking the web address of the giveaway, and also verifying the information on the company’s official channels such as its website and social networks. In this way, it will be possible to have a much safer experience through the network.

Via | 20 minutes