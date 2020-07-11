Throwback: 7 Concepts We’d Love To See Again On “Working Man”

It’s troublesome to wrap our heads round the truth that “Working Man” is celebrating it’s 10th anniversary this 12 months! The present first aired on July 11, 2010, and since then, the members have offered us with loads of laughs for the previous 10 years. Sure, there have been a number of bumps in the way in which, and the present’s format has modified a number of occasions, however we will’t deny that there’s one thing comforting in seeing the identical set of acquainted faces each Sunday night time.

And whereas the present circumstances (just like the members’ bodily talents) imply that “Working Man” won’t be capable of reproduce the extra bodily strenuous races from it’s earlier years, we can also’t assist however fondly reminisce about a few of the ideas/themes that made us fall in love with this present within the first place. Sure, we had sequence such because the Grasshopper Searching and Yoomes Bond saga, however there have been additionally some greater thematic ideas that we hardly ever see on the present these days.

So in celebration of the present’s 10th anniversary, listed below are seven ideas that we’d like to hopefully revisit someday down the street:

The ones the place they topped the strongest Working Man

This “Better of the very best” kind episodes additionally usually (however not all the time) coincided with the superpower episodes and are naturally fan favorites as a result of they’re simply pure adrenaline and enjoyable. There’s been seven on this sequence (episodes 42, 74, 130, 196, 257, 285, 336) with episodes 74 (the primary superpowers race) and 130 (the reincarnation episode) being particularly memorable. In actual fact, these two episodes are so beloved, they had been chosen as the 2 races followers wished to revisit essentially the most and had been thus introduced again these previous few weeks as a part of their 10-year anniversary specials. And who can neglect episode 285, the place the normally powerful Track Ji Hyo had a meltdown over thriller bins?

Those with the big-name athletes

One other theme that may typically function superpowers was the one with the legendary athletes as a result of, nicely, the Working Man members clearly wanted some assist. It was hilarious watching main league baseball gamers Choo Shin Soo and Ryu Hyun Jin take care of no matter silliness the manufacturing group would throw at them.

We’ve additionally had Olympians Park Tae Hwan and Son Yeon Jae (episodes 109-110), who had been lovely of their episodes, in addition to MMA fighters Choo Sung Hoon and Lee Si Younger (episode 131) who made the members shiver simply from listening to their names.

And let’s not neglect the endlessly captain Park Ji Sung, who for some time, we’d see yearly as a result of the members could be invited to take part within the Asian Dream Cup. He was all the time such a terrific sport (pun supposed), had nice chemistry with the members, and sometimes introduced enjoyable company round too. Goodness, I miss me some Park Ji Sung!

Those with all of the idols

For this class, I’m particularly referring to ones just like the Olympic-themed ones, the place they needed to face off in opposition to one another, reasonably than only one singular group showing on the present. Episodes 104 and 129 featured many second-gen idols, comparable to CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa, MBLAQ’s Lee Joon, T-ara’s Ham Eun Jung, and SHINee’s Minho teaming up and making an attempt to beat the Working Man group in athletic occasions. Episode 195 switched issues up a bit by forming group 2PM, group 2NE1, and group Mystic, then having Working Man members slotted into every group and having a three-way face off.

And the crème de la crème is non apart from episode 162, the place every member took a Ok-pop group (Lady’s Day! INFINITE! 2PM! BEAST! and extra!) beneath their wings and gave us the final word idol battle. The opening alone, the place they dance to every group’s tune, is an insta-classic!

Those the place they go overseas

The episodes the place they journey overseas are all the time every kind of enjoyable, be it the memorable company or the thrilling missions in an unique location. The members first skilled their avid worldwide fanbase first hand after they went to Thailand (episodes 50-51), then tackled the Macau tower in Macau (episode 133), and went mining for gold in Australia (episodes 188-189, 191), and so forth.

In newer years, the members have additionally flown to varied different nations as a part of their long run initiatives, however with the vacation spot various between groups. With principally the entire world landlocked over the previous few months, it’d be a pleasant deal with to have the ability to see them go discover a brand new location sooner or later, hopefully with all of the members collectively.

Those with the massive title actors

Whereas the definition of “huge title actors” might be subjective, we’re principally referring to people who are family names not solely in Korea, but additionally internationally. Assume again to Working Man’s heyday, the place they might invite massively standard actors that may in any other case hardly ever seem in outside selection reveals. We’d have megastars comparable to Gong Hyo Jin coupling up with Lee Kwang Soo (episode 108), Gong Yoo making an attempt to flee from a jail cell (episode 175), Kim Hee Solar as one of many Goddesses (episode 100), and Son Ye Jin turning out to be HaHa’s old flame (episode 70). And let’s not neglect the calibers of Choi Ji Woo (episodes 126-127), Uhm Jung Hwa (episode 146), Han Ji Min (episodes 105-106), Jung Woo Sung (episodes 151-152), Hwang Jung Min (episode 132)… heck, even Jackie Chan (episode 135) made an look means again in 2015!

The ones with the high-concepts

Lately, it seems as if sure PDs favor sure sport ideas. For awhile, every part was roulette centered. It appeared like there wasn’t every week the place we didn’t see that darn roulette (or the pirate sport for that matter). Just lately, we’ve seen a “betting”-streak, the place members guess their R cash or whichever foreign money was in play that week. Naturally, age and health components into how the sport codecs have modified through the years, however we will’t assist however bear in mind a few of the races that had been thrilling due to their distinctive ideas, and as a rule had a correct storyline weaving via the entire episode. The reincarnation episode talked about earlier is an instance, as is the one the place Track Ji Hyo and Suzy turned out to be ghost sisters (episode 55), in addition to the one the place they might see into the long run by utilizing particular ddakjis (folded paper tiles; episode 116). These ideas are so refreshingly distinctive, they’ve made lengthy lasting impressions on us viewers.

Those with Working Man vs. Others

We’ve seen a number of episodes with this theme, comparable to the 2 Shinhwa episodes (episodes 161, 236), the one in opposition to the “Angel Eyes” forged (episode 190), and a fan-favorite, the one in opposition to the manufacturing group (episode 178). The “RM vs. the PD group” episode particularly had camaraderie, laughs, dramatic stress, heart-warming moments, the delivery of the “bosong tune” (“smooth and fluffy tune”) and so many different memorable moments! With the Working Man members on a betrayal binge these days, we may definitely use a change of tempo and have them remind us simply how nice their teamwork is!

Watch the newest episode of “Working Man” with English subtitles now:

Watch Now

How lengthy have you ever been watching “Working Man”? Which is your favourite episode (are you even ready to decide on)? And right here’s a enjoyable reality: The 2 company from the primary episode ever, Lee Hyori and Hwang Jung Eum, have solely ever appeared on the present that one time! Say completely happy birthday to “Working Man” and share your fondness for the present under!

Belinda_C can’t even rely the variety of occasions she’s rewatched “Working Man.” It nonetheless entertaining after the nth rewatch! Talk SEVENTEEN‘s newest comeback, “Left and Proper,” and Shinhwa together with her on Twitter!

At the moment watching: “Backstreet Rookie” starring Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung, “I-LAND”

All-time favourite: “Kill Me Heal Me,” “Defendant,” “Resort Del Luna”

Wanting ahead to: Any suggestions?