“Thumping Victory”: Saina Nehwal On BJP’s Large Display In UP Native Frame Polls

Badminton champion Saina Nehwal tweeted congratulations to Uttar Pradesh Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath for “thumping victory” in native frame elections forward of the massive state election subsequent yr.

The BJP romped house with 67 seats within the zila panchayat chairperson election the place 75 seats had been at stake. Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Celebration gained best 5 seats. The Rashtriya Lok Dal, Jansatta Dal and an unbiased candidate gained a seat every. Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Celebration didn’t struggle the polls.

When compared, again in the similar election in 2016, Mr Yadav’s celebration took 60 of the 75 seats.

“Hearty congratulations for thumping victory in Zila Panchayat Chairperson election in UP @myogiadityanath sir,” tweeted Saina, who joined the BJP in January ultimate yr forward of the Delhi Meeting polls.

Hearty congratulations for thumping victory in Zila Panchayat Chairperson election in UP @myogiadityanath sir ???????? #ZilaPanchayatElectionUP2021 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) July 3, 2021

The tweet brought on sharp reactions from the opposition events.

Rashtriya Lokdal president Jayant Chaudhary referred to as her a “sarkari shuttler”.

सरकारी shuttler recognises BJP talent in smashing peoples’ verdict! I feel citizens wish to play a refined drop shot on celebs looking to affect their choices! https://t.co/6rlxDk5I6L — Jayant Chaudhary (@jayantrld) July 3, 2021

Chairman minority division Tamil Nadu Congress Dr J Aslam Basha requested the ace participant when will she prevent enjoying.

Secularism has brought about department amongst your lovers .. Why are you going to prevent enjoying? @NSaina ?@ShayarImran@vidyarthee@MastanValiINChttps://t.co/mVGNR84BGR — Dr. J Aslam Basha (@JAslamBasha) July 4, 2021

Analysts say the native frame polls are not going to be any indicator of which path the wind will blow within the meeting election subsequent yr, observed as a primer for the overall elections in 2024. But, the native frame elections had been keenly watched.

High Minister Narendra Modi tweeted concerning the win: “The fantastic victory of BJP within the UP District Panchayat elections is the blessing given through the folks for building, public provider and rule of legislation. The credit score for this is going to the insurance policies of Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath and the tireless laborious paintings of the celebration staff.”

Uttar Pradesh has some 3,000 zila panchayat participants.

Haryana-born Saina Nehwal, who’s based totally in Hyderabad, is among the hottest sportspersons in India with an enormous fan following and logo worth.

A former global #1, Saina has been honoured with the rustic’s best wearing awards just like the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award. She was once additionally awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2016.

The Badminton participant has gained over 24 global titles. Within the London Olympics, she gained a bronze. She was once global quantity two in 2009 and primary in 2015.