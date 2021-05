‘Thunder Force’ Opens With Thunderous Force on Weekly Streaming Lists

In a rare week where no single program exceeded the 1 billion minute threshold, the Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer-led film “Thunder Force” opened with thunderous viewership on Netflix. The movie towered over all other programs on subscription-based streaming platforms in Nielsen’s Weekly Top 10 list, with 950 million viewing minutes for the week of April 5-11. The action-comedy flick also ended up in the number one slot on Nielsen’s Weekly Top 10 Movies list. It has been the strongest film release since Amazon’s “Coming 2 America” debuted in March.

In addition to the acquired content list, the global marketing research firm will also be pushing out weekly Top 10 lists that take into consideration original programming and movies in an effort to provide an expanded and more inclusive look at most streamed programs for that given week.

First in originals was Disney Plus’ second-ever Marvel Studios television series, the action-and-drama-packed “Avengers” spinoff “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” which garnered about 0.75 billion minutes of watch time across its only 4 episodes on Disney Plus. The show was up over 100 million viewing minutes from last week’s flat finish.

Notable insights from the streaming content lists include chilling British true-crime drama serial “The Serpent,” which landed a respectable ninth place on the regular Top 10 list with about 0.41 billion viewing minutes and third for originals. Another notable inclusion was Amazon’s latest horror drama, “Them,” executive produced by Lena Waithe, created by Little Marvin (who also serves as executive producer, writer, showrunner) and starring Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas, Alison Pill, Sahadi Wright Joseph, Melody Hurd and Ryan Kwanten. Amazon dropped the entire first season of the 10-parter, which obtained nearly 0.44 billion viewing minutes in its opening weekend. According to Nielsen demographic data, “Them” was the most viewed program (from a minutes perspective) among the SVOD Top 10 in African American homes. Nearly 60% of its viewing was being driven by Black households. In comparison, only one-fifth of “Thunder Force’s” audience was African American.

Top 10 Programs Overall

“Thunder Force” (Netflix) (Movie) – 950 minutes (millions)

“The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” (Disney Plus) (4 episodes) – 748 minutes (millions)

“NCIS” (Netflix) (353 episodes) – 701 minutes (millions)

“Grey’s Anatomy” (Netflix) (369 episodes) – 627 minutes (millions)

“Criminal Minds” (Netflix) (310 episodes) – 567 minutes (millions)

“CoComelon” (Netflix) (7 episodes) – 475 minutes (millions)

“Them” (Amazon) (10 episodes) – 439 minutes (millions)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Netflix) (80 episodes) – 430 minutes (millions)

“The Serpent” (Netflix) (8 episodes) – 406 minutes (millions)

“Heartland” (Netflix) (166 episodes) – 405 minutes (millions)

Top 10 Originals

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (Disney Plus) (4 episodes) – 748 minutes (millions)

“Them” (Amazon) (10 episodes) – 439 minutes (millions)

“The Serpent” (Netflix) (8 episodes) – 406 minutes (millions)

“Who Killed Sara (English)” (Netflix) (10 episodes) – 360 minutes (millions)

“This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist” (Netflix) (4 episodes) – 355 minutes (millions)

“Family Reunion” (Netflix) (27 episodes) – 327 minutes (millions)

“The Crown” (Netflix) (40 episodes) – 319 minutes (millions)

“The Irregulars” (Netflix) (8 episodes) – 270 minutes (millions)

“Ginny & Georgia” (Netflix) (10 episodes) – 189 minutes (millions)

“The Great British Baking Show” (Netflix) (65 episodes) – 171 minutes (millions)

Top 10 Acquired Content

“NCIS” (Netflix) (353 episodes) – 701 minutes (millions)

“Grey’s Anatomy” (Netflix) (369 episodes) – 627 minutes (millions)

“Criminal Minds” (Netflix) (310 episodes) – 567 minutes (millions)

“CoComelon” (Netflix) (7 episodes) – 475 minutes (millions)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Netflix) (80 episodes) – 430 minutes (millions)

“Heartland” (Netflix) (166 episodes) – 405 minutes (millions)

“Gilmore Girls” (Netflix) (153 episodes) – 315 minutes (millions)

“Supernatural” (Netflix) (328 episodes) – 292 minutes (millions)

“New Girl” (Netflix) (146 episodes) – 399 minutes (millions)

“Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir” (76 episodes) – 250 minutes (millions)

Top 10 Movies

“Thunder Force” (Netflix) – 950 minutes (millions)

“What Lies Below” (Netflix) – 294 minutes (millions)

“Concrete Cowboy” (Netflix) – 270 minutes (millions)

“Saving Private Ryan” (Netflix) – 212 minutes (millions)

“Sniper: Ghost Shooter” (Netflix) – 209 minutes (millions)

“Moana” (Disney Plus) – 172 minutes (millions)

“Legally Blonde” (Netflix) – 165 minutes (millions)

“Raya and The Last Dragon” (Disney Plus) – 165 minutes (millions)

“The Little Rascals” (Netflix) – 145 minutes (millions)

“Friends With Benefits” (Netflix) – 142 minutes (millions)