‘Thundercats’ Movie Lands ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Director Adam Wingard

Thundercats are on the transfer, once more.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” director Adam Wingard is hooked up to helm a computer-animated adaptation of the beloved Nineteen Eighties Rankin Bass animated sequence “Thundercats” for Warner Bros., from a script Wingard will write with frequent collaborator Simon Barrett (“You’re Subsequent,” “The Visitor”). Dan Lin of Rideback and Roy Lee of Vertigo, who produced Wingard’s movie “Dying Notice,” have been already hooked up to provide the movie with a script by David Coggeshall when Wingard signed on, however Wingard and Barrett are beginning contemporary.

The unique sequence, which aired from 1985 to 1989, was revived for a single season Cartoon Community in 2011, after which once more in 2020 below the title “Thundercats Roar.” However as a function movie, “Thundercats” has been a tough undertaking to crack for the studio, which has employed a small parade of screenwriters and producers since at the very least 2007 to convey a film to life. The underlying story is directly comparatively easy — a staff of humanoid cat-people (or cat-like people) like Lion-O, Panthro, and Cheetara struggle the evil wizard Mumm-Ra on the planet of Third Earth — and surprisingly difficult, with a mixture of technological area sci-fi and swords-and-sorcery fantasy. There’s the paranormal blade that holds the Eye of Thundera and the Historical Spirits of Evil, after which antagonistic aliens just like the Mutants of Plun-Darr and the Lunataks.

In an interview with Deadline, which first reported the information, Wingard made clear he’s not concerned about making a “Cats”-style live-action model of “Thundercats,” and desires as a substitute to take a CGI-approach to the visuals that might embrace the “’80s aesthetic” of the unique sequence.

“I don’t wish to reinvent the way in which they appear; I need them to seem like Thundercats,” Wingard mentioned. “I wish to do a film you’ve by no means seen earlier than: A hybrid CGI movie that has a hyper-real look and someway bridges the hole between cartoon and CGI. That’s the place to begin.”