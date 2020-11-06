General News

Thursday Night Dramas See Ups And Downs In Ratings Amid Schedule Changes

November 6, 2020
On November 5, a number of dramas noticed slight rises or falls of their viewership rankings amid some schedule adjustments attributable to the printed of a KBO League baseball recreation.

In response to Nielsen Korea, KBS’s “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” recorded common nationwide rankings of two.8 and a couple of.9 %. This can be a lower from final episode‘s 3.6 %, a brand new private finest for the drama. “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” aired an hour later than common as a result of baseball recreation broadcast.

MBC’s “The Spies Who Beloved Me,” which didn’t air the day earlier than attributable to a baseball recreation, recorded rankings of two.8 and three.2 %. This can be a slight rise in rankings in comparison with final week.

On JTBC, “Non-public Lives” recorded rankings of 1.487 %, a slight lower from final episode.

On tvN, “Story of the 9-Tailed” held on to its lead at 4.474 % regardless of a lower from final episode’s 5.115 %.

