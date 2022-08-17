Thymesia, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series

No, although it may seem so, Thymesia is not the Bloodborne for PC that you are waiting for. Despite its many artistic resemblances and even trace animations and many, many (many) of his enemies, this Soulslike has its own personality and deserves your attention on its own merits.

During its first hours of play, Thymesia seemed like a mediocre Souls-type game, boring, uninspired and tremendously a copy of Bloodborne. So much so that I even left it aside for a while, not wanting to go back to it and spending hours on it just for having to do this analysis. The reason was his skill tree. In Thymesia you drive an alchemist. Just as he does a hunter from Bloodborne, he is capable of executing quick attacks, visceral-like hits, using a weapon at long range, countering, and dodging. But early in the game, the number of simultaneous attacks you can make is few, your dodge is very short, and your parrys never connect. When I faced the first boss after the tutorial, a kind of Lady Maria turned into a circus magician, I got frustrated. I felt totally and utterly useless against him. My blows tickled him and he wasn’t able to stop any of his thrusts. In addition, his life did not go down and he had a second transformation with attacks that practically killed me with one blow and with grinding.

In addition, Thymesia has a peculiarity. Your normal blows do not kill the opponent, but open fissures. For practical purposes, every enemy has a red health bar. When hit in the conventional way, it turns green. Then you have to attack it with your infected claw to permanently remove those life points. Total, already the first of the bosses seemed impossible to me because it wasn’t fun to fight him or learn his patterns. But then, after leaving the game for a couple of days, I realized that I was playing it with the “Bloodborne chip” activated. I turned the game back on and took a closer look at his skill tree, and oh boy! What happens is that Thymesia blocks your character’s abilities.

When you start playing you are useless. So I set to farmear. With each level I got talent points and unlocked the good dodge, I increased invulnerability frames to the parry, I increased my damage, I made my infect claw give two hits, and more distance, and after each execution now it healed me…alright pissed off, and after so many other attempts that were fun now, that damn boss died. Then I understood what this was about, and the game finally clicked for me.

I tell you this story to explain two things: that Thymesia is not Bloodborne and that here it is absolutely hellish to want to kill the bosses with only the clothes on. Because you are not a hunter, you are an alchemist and as such you have to collect pots, gadgets and things to be efficient. Instead of souls, here are fragments of memories. Your character remembers your talents as you achieve them, and this allows you to unlock talents. Without them, Thymesia is impossible and absolutely frustrating. Honestly, I think the game should allow you to start the adventure being a bit more efficient and use this system to be better. But it forces you to squeeze it to be simply useful. And you will have to jump through hoops because Thymesia is a very punitive game.

But the alchemist does not only live on his skills. We will get alchemical talents to improve our potions, ingredients to add more possibilities to our concoctions, we will steal abilities from enemies to use them ourselves, we will equip ourselves with throwing feathers so that the wounds of our enemies do not close, and We will alternate between one and the other talents to end up against one and the other bosses.

A game structure designed to farm

The game is aware that we need to farm and unlock skills so as not to get frustratedFortunately, the game is aware that we need farmear and unlock these skills so we don’t get frustrated. To make farming fun, it does something similar to Nioh 2: He offers us secondary missions. The entire game is based on traveling through the memories of Corvus, our protagonist. Every memory is a place. Once we eliminate the first boss of that area and let’s go back to our home, an entity proposes us to return to worlds already played and meet certain conditions. The cool thing is that this expands the lore of the game even with new bosses, and the universe of Thymesia is very interesting. But this game loop is risky. After about 10 hours, when you already feel moderately powerful, you will be comfortable with his proposal and you will want to continue. From then on you will improveyou will build better build and equip yourself with fun secondary weapons. I seriously don’t understand why they haven’t skipped this whole process and let Corvus be an ax from the start.

But even though the game improves horribly from this point on, there are things about Thymesia that need improvement. I didn’t like their impact boxes at all. Facing an enemy armed with a spear that attacks you forward, dodge it and eat the attack anyway because you have been hit by some of the wind that it has raised, frustrates. Blocks are also very difficult to nail; It’s partly because of the camera, but also because of the quality of the modeling, animations, and lighting in the game. His enemies are repeated a lot, and those of you who have played all of Miyazaki’s work will soon realize the excessive resemblance in areas and monsters, situations and combat. Also, the game has some bugs. Many times my rivals have been stuck in corners. In fact, when upgraded versions of regular monsters were getting too much for me, I’d force them to get closer to one to glitch and kill them.

It has to improve technically, in the finesse of its gameplay and the relationship between mechanics and unlocking skillsI know that now you are reading this text and it is not clear to you if I liked the game or not, if it is good or bad. The truth is that I have enjoyed it, I am passionate about this genre and its flaws fade as you play. Once you understand that you have to play thoroughly with the menus and their management, that you have to do the secondary ones to gain talents, and that it is convenient to unlock defensive abilities to mitigate the effects of those parrys that you are going to fail, everything is better. To make a comparison, I liked it at the level of Mortal Shell, much more than Code Vein, The Surge or Lords of the Fallen, but less than Nioh 2 or The Surge 2. His proposal has convinced me, but he has to improve in terms of technical, in the finesse of its gameplay and adjust the relationship between mechanics and skill unlocks so that I can recommend it with my eyes closed. Of course, it goes on sale for 30 euros and, for that price, it is a very good purchase for those of us who enjoy these video games.