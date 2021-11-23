Thymesia is delayed: this dark action RPG will arrive now in 2022 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

This video game showed us its first trailer in spring and it had to hit stores in December.

This past spring we echoed in 3D Games the interesting trailer of a dark fantasy action RPG and challenging combat. Her name was Thymesia and she had a premiere scheduled for this next December 7. Finally, those responsible have not been able to comply with the planned plan and have announced that the video game will reach stores in 2022 para PC, PlayStation 5 y Xbox Series X|S.

Our goal is to publish Thymesia in the best possible stateOverBorder Studio“Together with our partner Team17, we have made the difficult decision to delay the launch of Thymesia until 2022. As a community, you have been wonderful in your support and we know this will be a disappointment for many, but our goal is to publish Thymesia at best. been possible. We need a little more time to work on the finishing touches, “he announces on Steam OverBorder Studio.

“For us as developers, it is important to launch something we are proud of, and we hope that you can enjoy the experience that we have created once it is ready this next year “, adds the responsible team.

To accompany this information, OverBorder Studio has kindly shared a new trailer for the role-playing adventure, showing various battles and scenarios.

Description of Thymesia

Thymesia is featured on the Valve store as a challenging action RPG with fast-paced combat and a complex pest system as weapons set in a devastated land infected by monsters. “In a realm where death is rampant, you will play the mysterious character Corvus. Hunt down your enemies, wield the power of disease, and find the truth in your own memories.

We also recently had time to see the first trailer for Lies of P, an action role-playing adventure starring Pinocchio in an equally dark world.

More about: Thymesia, OverBorder Studio and Team17.