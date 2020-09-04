Tibetan people sent SFF soldiers warmly, saying – this is an opportunity to thank India

Shimla: The Special Border Forces (SFF) personnel along the Indo-China border to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) were strongly welcomed by members of the Tibetan community in Shimla. To encourage the soldiers, the people gathered raised the tricolor in the hands of the Tibetan government in exile and raised slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai. People of the Tibetan community were seen carrying traditional white clothes with them as a tribute to the soldiers. Also Read – India-China border dispute will have to be resolved in diplomatic circles: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

During this time he raised slogans and also sang songs showing Indo-Tibet friendship. "It is a great moment to see our brothers guarding the Indian borders to stop the incessant incursions by the Chinese Army," said Tashi Funtsok, one of the men who arrived for the jawans. His friend Norbu Wangyal said, "This is an opportunity to thank India for hosting us in exile." He said that Tibetans are genetically strong to counter Chinese troops in the high hills.

The SFF was formed after the 1962 war against China. Initially, only Tibetans were included in this security force, but later Gurkhas were also included. Its unit is deployed on some of the major high-altitude fronts along the Line of Actual Control along the Chinese border.

